It's Not Just a Boys' Club: How Women Are Shaping Crypto's Future

Moreover, companies such as Binance remain focused on further increasing both the percentage of women holding cryptocurrencies, as well as female participation, representation, and influence in the Web3 economy.

Women in Crypto: Big Advances So Far This Decade

Go back as recently as the late 2010s, and you perhaps could still argue that the crypto space was almost uniformly male. At that time, women represented less than 10% of the world’s cryptocurrency investors. In terms of employment at cryptocurrency startups, women made up a similarly-small percentage.

Flash forward to now, the mid-point of the 2020s, and one can quickly see how much of a larger role women now play in the cryptocurrency space. More recent studies show that between 30% and 40% of crypto investors are now women. A big reason for this is the growing use of crypto as an alternative to traditional banking in emerging markets such as Vietnam, India and Indonesia.

In terms of crypto industry employment, the gender gap has narrowed in a big way as well. Over a quarter of crypto jobs are now held by women, a big improvement from the late 2010s figures. That said, positions held by women skew towards non-technical support roles.

Women remain more underrepresented in areas such as management, as well as in technical roles such as those in core development. However, it’s not as if the industry is limiting opportunities for women to enter such roles. Far from it, as seen from commentary by women leaders in crypto regarding this issue.