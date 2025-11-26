Ivanka Trump Looks Chic on Parisian Girls' Trip With Daughter Arabella: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump and her daughter, Arabella, said au revoir to Paris after their fun girls' trip. The businesswoman, 44, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, November 26, sharing the sweet moments she had with Arabella, 14, in the City of Love.

'Deeply thankful for the beautiful memories made with Arabella this past week in Paris,' Ivanka wrote.

"Deeply thankful for the beautiful memories made with Arabella this past week in Paris," Ivanka captioned the gallery of snapshots. She then added the French phrase, Merci, belle ville lumière, which translates in English to: "Thank you, beautiful city of lights!" The snaps featured an array of gorgeous moments in France, including one showing the food they ate at the vintage stores they stopped by.

Ivanka and Arabella Kept It Classy in France

Ivanka and Arabella both looked gorgeous in the shots, showing off their classy ensembles fit for the breezy Paris weather.

Ivanka and Arabella both looked gorgeous in the shots, showing off their classy ensembles fit for the breezy Paris weather. One photo showed the fashion designer wearing a black and white tweed stripped pantsuit, while her daughter kept it chic in a black overcoat, long tan skirt and suede booties. One clip in the post featured Arabella going horseback riding, while one had the teen making yummy macarons. Another pic had an array of colorful, freshly baked cookies lying on a piece of wax paper.

Other shots had Ivanka and Arabella posing in cocktail dresses.

Another snap was of the inside of a shop that contained mini chandeliers, precious artworks, old timey clocks, stained-glass lamps and other antique items. One clip panned across the city, taking in the retro buildings, cars, boats and the river. Other shots had Ivanka and Arabella posing in cocktail dresses, while another showed them smiling and hugging each other in front of some holiday-decorated trees.

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka married real estate tycoon Jared Kushner in 2009.