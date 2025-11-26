or
Ivanka Trump Looks Chic on Parisian Girls' Trip With Daughter Arabella: Photos

image of Ivanka Trump and her daughter Arabella took a trip to Paris together.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump and her daughter, Arabella, took a trip to Paris together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump and her daughter, Arabella, said au revoir to Paris after their fun girls' trip.

The businesswoman, 44, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, November 26, sharing the sweet moments she had with Arabella, 14, in the City of Love.

image of 'Deeply thankful for the beautiful memories made with Arabella this past week in Paris,' Ivanka wrote.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

'Deeply thankful for the beautiful memories made with Arabella this past week in Paris,' Ivanka wrote.

"Deeply thankful for the beautiful memories made with Arabella this past week in Paris," Ivanka captioned the gallery of snapshots.

She then added the French phrase, Merci, belle ville lumière, which translates in English to: "Thank you, beautiful city of lights!"

The snaps featured an array of gorgeous moments in France, including one showing the food they ate at the vintage stores they stopped by.

Ivanka and Arabella Kept It Classy in France

image of The snaps featured an array of gorgeous moments in France.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

The snaps featured an array of gorgeous moments in France.

Ivanka and Arabella both looked gorgeous in the shots, showing off their classy ensembles fit for the breezy Paris weather. One photo showed the fashion designer wearing a black and white tweed stripped pantsuit, while her daughter kept it chic in a black overcoat, long tan skirt and suede booties.

One clip in the post featured Arabella going horseback riding, while one had the teen making yummy macarons.

Another pic had an array of colorful, freshly baked cookies lying on a piece of wax paper.

Ivanka Trump

image of One shot had Ivanka and Arabella posing in stylish cocktail dresses.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

One shot had Ivanka and Arabella posing in stylish cocktail dresses.

Another snap was of the inside of a shop that contained mini chandeliers, precious artworks, old timey clocks, stained-glass lamps and other antique items.

One clip panned across the city, taking in the retro buildings, cars, boats and the river.

Other shots had Ivanka and Arabella posing in cocktail dresses, while another showed them smiling and hugging each other in front of some holiday-decorated trees.

image Ivanka married real estate tycoon Jared Kushner in 2009.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka married real estate tycoon Jared Kushner in 2009.

Ivanka married real estate tycoon Jared Kushner in 2009, and they share three children together. Aside from Arabella, they also share sons Joseph, 12, and Theodore, 8.

The entrepreneur recently celebrated her 44th birthday at the end of last month in Miami. In a deep reflection post she shared on October 30, she looked back on her year and how she's ready to move forward.

"Each birthday (and today is my 44th!) invites reflection – on what I've learned, what I hold dear, and how I want to walk forward with greater clarity, courage, and grace," she penned in the caption. "Here’s to another circle around the sun ! ☀️."

