NEWS Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Are Finally Members of Indian Creek Country Club — Unlike Jeff Bezos: Sources Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have joined the ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Country Club in Florida, leaving Jeff Bezos behind. OK! Staff Oct. 6 2026, Updated 5:09 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have left Jeff Bezos behind. According to the latest reports, the two have notably won themselves membership in the ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Country Club in Florida. Per Page Six, a source claimed that a “notice to membership” will be going out. “The Kushners did get in,” they said.

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Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Put in Efforts to Become Members of the Indian Creek

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have left Jeff Bezos behind by joining the ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Country Club in Florida.

For one, the Kushners reportedly purchased a $30 million-plus lot of land on the gated island known as Billionaire Bunker in 2020. While they have since added more property, it seemed like they weren’t being welcomed with open arms due to their feelings about President Donald Trump at the time. A source told the outlet the following year, just after the insurrection, that “it only takes one member to object against any new member, and many members are objecting, particularly after the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Jared and Ivanka can lunch with their fellow ‘patriots’ at Mar-a-Lago.” However, the couple has been putting in the work to get to know their neighbors.

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Source: MEGA The Kushners reportedly purchased a $30 million-plus lot of land on the gated island known as Billionaire Bunker in 2020.

In August, the Wall Street Journal reported that Jared became a council member on Indian Creek Village’s governing board. The duo also attended members' events, with Ivanka even invited onto the golf course by the club's members. “The social tide is turning,” the article reported. “Jared and Ivanka are edging ever closer to club membership, according to a person familiar with the club’s current thinking.” That's something to say for the club, which takes members to an elite island near Miami, both from inside and outside the neighborhood. It is reportedly home to a mere 41 residences.

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Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Have Yet to Become Indian Creek Members

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are yet to get into this elite group.

Meanwhile, Jeff and Lauren Sanchez have yet to get into this elite group. According to reports, the two have notably been trying to secure membership in the club, as owners of over $234 million worth of real estate spread across three properties on the island. However, they have yet to succeed. Per a source's previous claims to the outlet, the high-profile pair is likely to get in, just in due time. “No one is going to make it easy because he is Jeff Bezos,” said a source. “You have to go to mixers. You don’t just move there and think you can get in. For anyone.”

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have notably been trying to secure membership in the club, as owners of over $234 million worth of real estate spread across three properties on the island.