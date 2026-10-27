Ivanka Trump Celebrates Son Joseph's 'Unforgettable' 13th Birthday at the White House With Donald Trump: Photos

Joseph, who officially became a teenager on October 14, enjoyed an intimate birthday dinner alongside his mother, father Jared Kushner , and grandfather Donald Trump .

Ivanka Trump celebrated a major milestone for her son Joseph Kushner with a special family gathering at the White House.

Ivanka made sure her son Joseph's milestone 13th birthday was one to remember.

"An unforgettable birthday dinner for Joseph, hosted by Grandpa at the White House," Ivanka captioned her October 15 Instagram post. "Thirteen is off to quite a start!"

The former first daughter has continued sharing family milestones with her followers on social media.

The mother-of-three gave followers a glimpse inside the special occasion, sharing several photographs of Joseph celebrating with his family.

In one image, the birthday boy sat between Ivanka and the POTUS at a beautifully arranged dining table inside the White House's historic Red Room. The elegant setting featured blue floral arrangements, decorative furnishings and a personalized birthday dessert.

Another photo captured Joseph preparing to blow out a candle on his dessert.

The family also spent time in the Oval Office, where Donald was photographed looking through a photo book with his grandson.

Joseph was dressed for the occasion in a dark suit, while Ivanka opted for a navy-blue dress.

Jared also joined his wife, son and father-in-law for a family photograph.