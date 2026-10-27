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Ivanka Trump Celebrates Son Joseph's 'Unforgettable' 13th Birthday at the White House With Donald Trump: Photos

Ivanka Trump and son
Source: @IVANKATRUMP INSTAGRAM

Donald Trump hosted his family for dinner.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump celebrated a major milestone for her son Joseph Kushner with a special family gathering at the White House.

Joseph, who officially became a teenager on October 14, enjoyed an intimate birthday dinner alongside his mother, father Jared Kushner, and grandfather Donald Trump.

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Source: @ivankatrump/INSTAGRAM

The family gathered to celebrate Joseph's birthday.

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Image of Ivanka making sure her son Joseph's milestone 13th birthday was one to remember.
Source: @IVANKATRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Ivanka made sure her son Joseph's milestone 13th birthday was one to remember.

"An unforgettable birthday dinner for Joseph, hosted by Grandpa at the White House," Ivanka captioned her October 15 Instagram post. "Thirteen is off to quite a start!"

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Ivanka Trump Shares Photos From Son's White House Birthday Celebration

Image of The Trump family continues sharing family milestones with her followers on social media.
Source: @IVANKATRUMP/INSTAGRAM

The former first daughter has continued sharing family milestones with her followers on social media.

The mother-of-three gave followers a glimpse inside the special occasion, sharing several photographs of Joseph celebrating with his family.

In one image, the birthday boy sat between Ivanka and the POTUS at a beautifully arranged dining table inside the White House's historic Red Room. The elegant setting featured blue floral arrangements, decorative furnishings and a personalized birthday dessert.

Another photo captured Joseph preparing to blow out a candle on his dessert.

The family also spent time in the Oval Office, where Donald was photographed looking through a photo book with his grandson.

Joseph was dressed for the occasion in a dark suit, while Ivanka opted for a navy-blue dress.

Jared also joined his wife, son and father-in-law for a family photograph.

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Inside Their Family Life

Image of Joseph's birthday festivities marked a memorable start to his teenage years.
Source: @IVANKATRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Joseph's birthday festivities marked a memorable start to his teenage years.

Joseph is the middle child of Ivanka and Jared, who married in October 2009. The couple also share daughter Arabella Rose, 15, and youngest son Theodore James, 10.

Ivanka has occasionally shared snapshots of her children spending time with their grandfather.

In April 2025, she posted a video of Theodore performing at the White House.

"Theo debuting his first original composition for Grandpa last night at The White House," she wrote at the time.

The president appeared impressed by his grandson's musical abilities, telling the tot after the performance, "Yeah, you're good."

Ivanka Trump Has Prioritized Family Life

Image of the two continue raising their children in the Miami area.
Source: @IVANKATRUMP/INSTAGRAM

The two are raising their children in the Miami, Fla., area.

In November 2022, the former fashion designer announced she wouldn't participate in Donald's 2024 presidential campaign.

Ivanka, who served as a senior adviser during her father's first presidential administration, previously explained her decision to focus on raising her children.

"I love my father very much," she said in a statement. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

The former businesswoman and Jared have since continued raising their children in the Miami area.

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