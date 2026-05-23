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Ivanka Trump Targeted for Assassination by Terrorist Who Wanted Revenge for President's 2020 Drone Strike Killing His Mentor: Report

Photo of Donald and Ivanka Trump
Source: mega

The individual allegedly had a blueprint of Ivanka Trump's Florida home.

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May 22 2026, Published 9:43 p.m. ET

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A terrifying new report claimed an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps terrorist was planning to assassinate Ivanka Trump.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, who was arrested on May 15, allegedly "pledged" to kill Donald Trump's eldest daughter out of revenge for Qasem Soleimani being killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

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Photo of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi was accused of planning to assassinate Ivanka Trump.
Source: mega

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi was accused of planning to assassinate Ivanka Trump.

“After Qasem was killed, [Al-Saadi] went around telling people 'we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,'” Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy in Washington, D.C., told a news outlet.

"We heard that he had a plan of Ivanka’s house in Florida," Quanbar shared, referring to the home the former fashion designer lives in with husband Jared Kushner and their three children.

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'Our Revenge Is a Matter of Time'

Photo of It was claimed the suspected assassin had a blueprint of Ivanka Trump's home.
Source: mega

It was claimed the suspected assassin had a blueprint of Ivanka Trump's home.

The New York Post revealed Al-Saadi — who the DOJ said was also a part of "Kata’ib Hizballah, a U.S. designated foreign terrorist organization" — posted an image of a map alongside words in Arabic that translated to, "I say to the Americans look at this picture and know that neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you. We are currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis. I told you, our revenge is a matter of time."

Al-Saadi hinted at his plan back in 2020 on X, writing, "I will leave social media and turn off all my phones until the American enemy is defeated …victory or martyrdom."

The Trumps have not publicly commented on the revelation.

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The Suspect Was Arrested in Turkey

Photo of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi allegedly wanted to kill Ivanka Trump out of revenge for his mentor dying in 2020.
Source: department of justice

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi allegedly wanted to kill Ivanka Trump out of revenge for his mentor dying in 2020.

Al-Saadi was captured in Turkey and sent to America, where he's being charged with more than a dozen attacks or attempted attacks around the globe.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said of the arrest, "Thanks to the dedication and vigilance of law enforcement, this alleged terrorist commander is now in U.S. custody."

"As alleged in the complaint, Al-Saadi directed and urged others to attack U.S. and Israeli interests and to kill Americans and Jews in the U.S. and abroad, and in doing so advance the terrorist goals of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," his statement continued. "These charges show American law enforcement will never let such evil go unchecked and will use all tools to disrupt and dismantle foreign terrorist organizations and their leaders."

More Attacks Were Being Planned

Photo of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi was apprehended in Turkey on May 15.
Source: department. ofjustice

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi was apprehended in Turkey on May 15.

In addition to the attacks, Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg revealed he was targeting spots in New York, California and Arizona.

Within three months, Al-Saadi "allegedly directed 18 terrorist attacks" throughout Europe and in the U.S., expressed FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. "The FBI New York’s Joint Terrorism Task Force maintains its unwavering resolve to hold accountable leaders of foreign terrorist organizations who utilize mass fear and suffering to further their anti-American agenda."

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