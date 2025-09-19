Ivanka Trump Sparks Rumors She Wears a Wig After TV Appearance: 'I Don't Recognize Her'

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ivanka Trump hiding? A week after her September 12 CNBC interview, fans are speculating that her noticeably blonder locks may be a wig. The first daughter's perfectly styled curls raised eyebrows as they sat pretty on her shoulders, parted neatly down the middle.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CNBC Ivanka Trump raised an online debate about her locks.

"Are we sure that's Ivanka?" one X user questioned. "I don't recognize her. She looks different," another person commented, while one quipped, "The bleach isn't the problem. It's the shape of it." Others drew comparisons between Trump and the first lady. "It's so weird how she decided to style herself like Melania now," someone wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrity Makeup Artist Weighs in on Ivanka Trump's Alleged Wig

Source: CNBC Ivanka Trump seemed to have blonder hair.

Celebrity hair and makeup artist Maria Atibuga knew "exactly" what wig Trump allegedly wore upon examining screenshots of her media appearance. "Looking at her hair, it looks like she's wearing a 20-to-22-inch, lace closure wig that's placed right behind the hairline," she exclusively told OK!. "What makes me think this is a wig is the texture of her curtain bang. There's just a slight difference with that texture. It looks a little bit finer than the rest of the hair. The wig is a thicker texture, and the blonde on it looks a little bit brighter. It looks like a blonde that hasn't been processed versus the tiny little bang."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CNBC Ivanka Trump gave commentary on Charlie Kirk's murder.

Maria notices celebrities adopting this type of wig "all the time." "If you just look at the press from the Venice Film Festival, I think half of those people were doing that," she assumed. "When you're getting your hair processed and straightened so much, it causes a lot of damage, so this is just a protective style. Everyone does this to assume their natural hair stays healthy." To her trained eye, the makeup artist credits Ivanka's glam as "really good work" and thinks many would just assume it to be her actual hair. In February, the Republican once again sparked headlines about her tresses when she was photographed wearing clip-ins at the Super Bowl with her father, Donald Trump.

Ivanka Trump Honors Charlie Kirk

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump had a personal connection to Charlie Kirk.