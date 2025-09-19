or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Ivanka Trump Sparks Rumors She Wears a Wig After TV Appearance: 'I Don't Recognize Her'

Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: CNBC/MEGA

Ivanka Trump reportedly wore a bleach-blonde wig during a recent interview about Charlie Kirk's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 19 2025, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

What is Ivanka Trump hiding?

A week after her September 12 CNBC interview, fans are speculating that her noticeably blonder locks may be a wig.

The first daughter's perfectly styled curls raised eyebrows as they sat pretty on her shoulders, parted neatly down the middle.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Ivanka Trump raised an online debate about her locks.
Source: CNBC

Ivanka Trump raised an online debate about her locks.

"Are we sure that's Ivanka?" one X user questioned.

"I don't recognize her. She looks different," another person commented, while one quipped, "The bleach isn't the problem. It's the shape of it."

Others drew comparisons between Trump and the first lady.

"It's so weird how she decided to style herself like Melania now," someone wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrity Makeup Artist Weighs in on Ivanka Trump's Alleged Wig

Image of Ivanka Trump seemed to have blonder hair.
Source: CNBC

Ivanka Trump seemed to have blonder hair.

Celebrity hair and makeup artist Maria Atibuga knew "exactly" what wig Trump allegedly wore upon examining screenshots of her media appearance.

"Looking at her hair, it looks like she's wearing a 20-to-22-inch, lace closure wig that's placed right behind the hairline," she exclusively told OK!. "What makes me think this is a wig is the texture of her curtain bang. There's just a slight difference with that texture. It looks a little bit finer than the rest of the hair. The wig is a thicker texture, and the blonde on it looks a little bit brighter. It looks like a blonde that hasn't been processed versus the tiny little bang."

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Ivanka Trump gave commentary on Charlie Kirk's murder.
Source: CNBC

Ivanka Trump gave commentary on Charlie Kirk's murder.

Maria notices celebrities adopting this type of wig "all the time."

"If you just look at the press from the Venice Film Festival, I think half of those people were doing that," she assumed. "When you're getting your hair processed and straightened so much, it causes a lot of damage, so this is just a protective style. Everyone does this to assume their natural hair stays healthy."

To her trained eye, the makeup artist credits Ivanka's glam as "really good work" and thinks many would just assume it to be her actual hair.

In February, the Republican once again sparked headlines about her tresses when she was photographed wearing clip-ins at the Super Bowl with her father, Donald Trump.

Ivanka Trump Honors Charlie Kirk

Image of Ivanka Trump had a personal connection to Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump had a personal connection to Charlie Kirk.

During Ivanka's recent CNBC interview, she paid homage to the late Charlie Kirk, who was publicly murdered during a Utah Valley University event last week.

"I've known Charlie for approaching a decade now. He was a good man, highly principled. He was a champion for debate and dialogue and free speech, the cornerstone of democracy," she explained. "He was silenced for being so persuasive, ultimately. He represents the kind of politics we should all aspire to, where you're not afraid of people who disagree with you. In fact, you welcome them into conversation and debate. You're not afraid to have your opinions changed when a better argument is put to you."

Ivanka continued, "Once we stop talking to one another, it all breaks down. Once we're afraid of somebody's ability to speak...and Charlie was one of the best. His tongue, his brain, that was his sword. It's heartbreaking."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.