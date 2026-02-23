or
Jack Black Shares Rare Photos of Wife Tanya Haden and Their Kids to Celebrate Couple's 20th Anniversary

Photos of Jack Black and Tanya Haden
Source: @jackblack/instagram

Jack Black and Tanya Haden wed in 2006.

Feb. 23 2026, Updated 2:56 p.m. ET

Jack Black gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life!

On Sunday, February 22, the actor uploaded numerous family photos to mark his and wife Tanya Haden's special milestone.

"20 years! Happy anniversary my love. @tanyahaden," he captioned the post.

Photo of Jack Black posted family photos to celebrate his and Tanya Haden's 20th wedding anniversary.
Source: @jackblack/instagram

Jack Black posted family photos to celebrate his and Tanya Haden's 20th wedding anniversary.

The upload featured shots of the couple together from over the years, several candid photos of Haden, a few snaps of their two kids when they were babies and some vacation pictures.

The School of Rock star's friends such as Chelsea Handler, David Spade and Jason Momoa all left comments, as did fans.

"May this kind of love find me 🥹 you just KNOW this is a fun family," one supporter wrote, while another admirer gushed, "Bet you're such a fun family! Lucky children. Congrats to you all and happy anniversary!"

Inside Jack Black and Tanya Haden's Romance

Photo of The couple share two sons.
Source: @jackblack/instagram

The couple share two sons.

The comedic actor, 56, and the singer, 54, married in 2006, though they actually attended the same school before crossing paths again more than a decade after they graduated.

"I didn't date Tanya or talk to her or anything in high school. I was pretty shy," the dad-of-two revealed in a 2015 interview. "I just watched her from afar. We only started dating like 20 years after high school."

'I Always Felt Like Marriage Was Not for Me'

jack black

Photo of Jack Black admitted he wasn't into the idea of marriage before he started dating the singer.
Source: @jackblack/instagram

Jack Black admitted he wasn't into the idea of marriage before he started dating the singer.

Black admitted that before hitting off with Haden, "I had always felt like marriage was not for me. I didn’t like the way it worked out with my parents. I didn’t ever want to be in a divorce, so I was never going to get married."

Source: @jackblack/instagram

The 'Kung Fu Panda' star admitted Andy Serkis' kids made him want to have children of his own.

However, things suddenly shifted for him while filming King Kong.

"The fellow who plays King Kong, Andy Serkis, was there with his wife and kids, and he let me read a bedtime story to his kids," he recalled. "And I thought, 'Oh, I should have a kid. I want to have a family.' There was an emptiness that started to develop after that. Now I’m happiest just swimming with my boys in the ocean."

Jack Black Admitted He Can Be a 'Helicopter Dad'

Photo of The actor said he can be 'a little bit of a helicopter dad.'
Source: @jackblack/instagram

The actor said he can be 'a little bit of a helicopter dad.'

The pair went on to welcome sons Samuel, 19, and Thomas, 17.

"Sometimes I think maybe I’m a little bit of a helicopter dad hovering above my kids and making sure that they never are in harm’s way," he confessed at the time. "But losing a family member is the worst thing I could imagine."

