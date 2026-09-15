JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Cheating Rumors Debunked After Old Video Resurfaces
Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
Jack Schlossberg, the only living grandson of John F. Kennedy and a former congressional candidate, is safe from a potentially explosive cheating scandal.
A woman alleging to be the 33-year-old's girlfriend claimed to have recently discovered that Schlossberg had cheated on her with over 200 women in New York City — but the viral story is fake.
A TikTok Goes Viral
The story suddenly exploded on X on September 14, when user @raqisright posted two screenshots from a TikToker named Aurelia Ramirez.
"Jack Schlossberg’s girlfriend found out he cheated on her after she posted him. No one is safe from a hey girly text," he posted.
In the first screenshot, a TikTok from Ramirez says, "My boyfriend may be a political figure, but he still does this on a Saturday at 2 am." The TikTok shows Schlossberg dancing.
In the second clip, Ramirez writes, "Posted a TikTok yesterday and somehow found out my boyfriend is cheating on me with about 200 other women in New York City and is also a complete d---."
Many Joked About Schlossberg Living Up to His Family's Legacy
The post generated a slew of humorous reactions, mostly from people joking that Schlossberg was living up to the Kennedy legacy with wildly womanizing ways.
"It’s a family tradition it’s his culture we have to respect that," joked one user.
"okay you can’t [expletive] a Kennedy and expect him not to act like a Kennedy…" added another.
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Schlossberg Is Still Single
But the wild Schlossberg story isn't true.
Schlossberg is single as of June. That month, he had an interview with People, where he bemoaned the difficulty he had dating while being a public figure.
"I need your readers to know this: I am looking for love," he told the publication. "I'm not looking for casual anything. I wanna find her. I want to find her, I want to meet her, I wanna fall in love. I want to go on dates. I want to go on trips. I wanna figure out what we're interested in. I wanna talk. I want to stay up late talking. I want to find my soulmate."
The TikToker Faked Having a Relationship With Schlossberg
It turns out Ramirez grabbed an old video of Schlossberg and was pretending to be his girlfriend on TikTok.
"It isn’t real," X user @ArcticCartel wrote. "That’s an older video of Jack, posted by one of those accounts who pretends they’re dating celebrities. How you’ve all fallen for internet slop on face value is remarkable." In a separate post, the user claimed he worked on Schlossberg's campaign.
Another user confirmed that the video was old, pointing out that the 2024 presidential debate was playing in the background.
Ramirez ultimately deleted her TikTok after the controversy blew up.