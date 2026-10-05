Jack Smith Sparks Donald Trump Outrage by Wearing 'No Kings' Shirt at Bruce Springsteen Show: 'Deranged Crooked Prosecutor'

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Jack Smith's latest stint has sparked Donald Trump outrage. Recently, the former Justice Department special counsel was spotted wearing a "No Kings" shirt at a Bruce Springsteen show at a Maryland music festival. This prompted President Trump to personally address him as he wrote on Truth Social, per News Break, "Deranged Jack Smith is a Crooked Prosecutor!"

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Source: MEGA Jack Smith's stint prompted President Donald Trump to personally address him as he called him a 'deranged, crooked prosecutor.'

Trump linked the post to a story from Just the News, which was headlined, "Ex-Special Counsel Jack Smith sports Springsteen 'No Kings' shirt at 'Power to the People Fest.'" For those unversed, "No Kings" is the slogan of the nationwide protests against Trump. In the pictures, Smith was seen holding a beer and wearing a black Springsteen "Land of Hope and Dreams" tour shirt.

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Source: MEGA Jack Smith was spotted wearing a 'No Kings' shirt at a Bruce Springsteen show at a Maryland music festival.

Notably, Smith's public appearance came just days after a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. In the hearing, he firmly defended the two prosecutions he brought against Trump over the Republican’s efforts to undo the presidential election and his retention of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

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What Was the 'Power to the People' Fest About?

Source: MEGA Bruce Springsteen opened the event with 'Streets of Minneapolis,' in response to the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents.

The 'Power to the People' star-studded protest festival at Columbia, Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, aimed to celebrate “peace, justice, solidarity, music and community action,” according to its mission statement, and promote voter turnout. Organized by Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, part of the ticket sales will benefit VoteRiders and HeadCount. Additionally, many of the acts at the event were used to denounce recent actions conducted by the U.S. government. Springsteen opened with “Streets of Minneapolis,” in response to the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents, per WJTV.

Source: MEGA Taylor Momsen addressed how the event took place just a month before the midterm elections.