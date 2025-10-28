Jade Miura Says She Inspires Followers, Even as AI Rumors Spread

Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans creator Jade Miura is known for her sculpted abs and viral videos. Lately, she’s also known for something she didn’t expect, being accused of not existing. “It was towards the end of April going into May, one video blew up and gave a chain reaction to all of my other videos after that,” she said. Miura says the video’s reach was massive, topping 115 million organic views on Instagram.

But the attention came with accusations that she’s an artificial creation. “People constantly talk about it in the comments on IG, Twitter, Reddit, and pretty much all platforms I’m on,” she said. Despite the rumors, Miura says her online following is mostly positive. She receives daily messages from fans saying she motivates them to work out. “Most of the time, people are inspired by me, I motivate them,” she said.

Source: Jade Miura