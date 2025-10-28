or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Jade Miura Says She Inspires Followers, Even as AI Rumors Spread

jade miura says she inspires followers even as ai rumors spread
Source: Jade Miura
Profile Image

Oct. 28 2025, Published 1:06 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans creator Jade Miura is known for her sculpted abs and viral videos. Lately, she’s also known for something she didn’t expect, being accused of not existing.

“It was towards the end of April going into May, one video blew up and gave a chain reaction to all of my other videos after that,” she said.

Miura says the video’s reach was massive, topping 115 million organic views on Instagram.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

But the attention came with accusations that she’s an artificial creation.

“People constantly talk about it in the comments on IG, Twitter, Reddit, and pretty much all platforms I’m on,” she said.

Despite the rumors, Miura says her online following is mostly positive.

She receives daily messages from fans saying she motivates them to work out.

“Most of the time, people are inspired by me, I motivate them,” she said.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jade miura says she inspires followers even as ai rumors spread
Source: Jade Miura

“Lots of people say they started training because of me, others ask if I will ever come out with a fitness program.”

She says the wild theories help boost engagement.

“When I play into that narrative, it always does well,” Miura said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.