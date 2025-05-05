HEALTH Co-Founder and CEO of Studio Pilates International Jade Winter Set Out to 'Create a Completely Different Workout Experience': 'Feels Like an Escape' Source: ℅ Studio Pilates International Jade Winter exclusively tells OK! about starting Studio Pilates International.

Pilates is quickly becoming the go-to fitness choice for people from all walks of life — from celebrities and elite athletes to wellness enthusiasts and seniors looking to stay active and healthy — which is why Jade Winter, co-founder and CEO of Studio Pilates International, set out to "create a completely different workout experience — one that felt like an escape, not just another trip to the gym." "At Studio Pilates International, every 40-minute class is designed to help you disconnect from the outside world, focus on yourself and leave feeling stronger, more energized and truly uplifted," he exclusively tells OK!. "Our workout is science-backed, high-intensity, and low-impact, combining targeted Pilates movements with upbeat, motivating playlists to deliver maximum results in minimal time. Whether you’re new to Pilates or a seasoned pro, each class is customized to challenge and support you at every level. We’ve built studios that feel like a home away from home, blending old-school New York glamour with a warm, welcoming atmosphere. That’s why you’ll find chandeliers instead of mirrors, no cell phones or clocks in the studio space, and instructors who genuinely care about how you're feeling every time you walk through the door."

Source: ℅ Studio Pilates International Studio Pilates International is a 'completely different workout experience.'

He adds, "At Studio Pilates International, our brand is centered around creating a space where you can reconnect with yourself, build confidence and celebrate every small win along the way."

Winter started the journey because "we believe exercise should be inspiring, safe and get significant results. While many core beliefs shape our company, this philosophy forms the foundation of our culture and defines what we believe a workout should be. We want to change the way the world works out," he shares. "When we created Studio Pilates, we set out with the belief that everyone — from first-time exercisers to elite athletes — should be able to experience the transformative power of Pilates. We wanted every movement to be straightforward, simple to understand, highly effective and accessible. A Pilates class should leave you feeling empowered, not overwhelmed. It should be an uplifting, motivating and truly enjoyable experience," he continues.

Source: ℅ Studio Pilates International The workout 'delivers powerful results' for everyone.

As for why people are coming into Studio Pilates International, it's simple: it works for everyone! "It delivers powerful results in a smart, sustainable way. It sculpts lean muscles, strengthens the core, improves posture and boosts flexibility, all with low impact on the body. In a world where people want to feel strong, connected and energized without risking injury. Many celebs love it, because it sculpts and builds lean muscle. Athletes love it, because it improves performance," he says. "And everyday people love it, because it helps them live a happier life and do the things they want to do with a stronger, more toned body and fewer aches and pains. Some celebrities are loving it so much they’re opening their own studio — Jason Priestley and his wife, Naomi, recently became proud Studio Pilates International owners in Nashville, Tenn., helping bring this powerful movement to even more people."

Though there's many Pilates studios, Studio Pilates International stands out "because we’ve reimagined the entire workout experience — not just the exercises," he explains. "While many fitness brands focus purely on physical results, we focus equally on the experience: how you feel while you’re working out, and how you feel when you leave. Even though people normally come initially for the physical results, our classes build an incredible amount of inner confidence and inner strength that changes their life." He adds, "We also pride ourselves on creating a space that blends luxury with warmth. Think chandeliers instead of harsh lights, and instructors who genuinely care about your progress and wellbeing, not just your attendance. It's this combination of highly effective training, thoughtful design and a deeply supportive atmosphere that makes Studio Pilates a place where people don't just work out, they thrive."

Source: ℅ Studio Pilates International The low-impact workout will improve flexibility and tone muscles.

Winter recommends Pilates overall "because it’s a proven, low-impact workout that strengthens the core, improves flexibility, and tones muscles. It’s accessible to everyone, whether you're a beginner or an athlete, and provides both physical and mental benefits — helping you feel stronger, more balanced and energized." "With hundreds of successful franchises WORLDWIDE, Studio Pilates International offers a results-driven experience that’s proven to deliver lasting transformation and empower clients globally," he continues.

Additionally, Pilates can be for anyone — no matter their age. "Whether you’re 25 and training for a triathlon, 45 and sitting at a desk all day, or 75 and wanting to stay mobile — it works. Pilates strengthens your stabilizers, your posture, and your core. It’s functional fitness, no matter your age. For younger individuals, it helps build a strong foundation of core strength, flexibility, and body awareness that can enhance athletic performance and prevent injury," he says. "For older adults, Pilates is an ideal low-impact workout that improves mobility, posture, and balance, while also reducing the risk of falls and promoting joint health. It helps you to live better for longer. The emphasis on controlled, mindful movements makes it accessible to everyone, regardless of age or fitness level. Pilates promotes overall well-being by strengthening muscles, enhancing flexibility and improving mental clarity — benefits that everyone can enjoy."

Source: ℅ Studio Pilates International Studio Pilates International is done in 40 minutes.

He adds: "It’s a jam-packed total body workout that’s conveniently done in just 40 minutes, and you’ll leave feeling positive, confident and stronger both inside and out. Whether you're a busy parent, working a 9-5, or love breaking up your day with a lunchtime workout, Studio Pilates offers classes from early mornings to evenings, perfectly fitting into your schedule. Consistency is key, but always listen to your body and take recovery days when needed. Whether you're seeking a full-body workout or a mental reset, Studio Pilates is designed to seamlessly complement any lifestyle."

Winter is excited for people to keep checking out Studio Pilates International, as they're set to open more locations. "We meet so many incredible people, and opening a franchise in their hometowns, communities, and new cities is always an exciting moment for us. We’re thrilled to announce the following upcoming openings, with many more to come, including Edina, MN, Clayfield, Queensland (AUS), Superior, CO, Foster City, California, and Harlem, N.Y. With a further 60 additional studios in the pipeline, the word is spreading quickly that Studio Pilates is the place to be!" Winter says. "I hope Studio Pilates continues to grow, inspiring more people worldwide to embrace Pilates that will genuinely change their life. I envision our community expanding with new studios in more neighborhoods, cities and countries, each offering a space where people feel empowered, supported, and stronger. I want to give people everywhere the opportunity to experience the Studio Pilates magic for themselves. As we move forward, I’m excited to continue building relationships with our franchise owners and instructors, while maintaining the supportive culture at the heart of what we do. The future is bright, and I can’t wait to see the positive impact we’ll make on even more lives!"

Source: ℅ Studio Pilates International Jade Winter grew up in Australia.

Ultimately, Winter, who grew up in a tiny outback town in Queensland, Australia, called Kingaroy, has always been interested in health and wellness, which is why Studio Pilates International is on "a mission to change the way the world works out and our vision is to help one million people a week change their lives through the Studio Pilates workout experience by 2035. We want to keep raising the bar — supporting everyday people right through to celebs and elite athletes, improving physical health and mental health at scale, and helping people live longer, stronger, more energized lives," he shares. He notes: "Studio Pilates has experienced incredible growth from last year to this year. In 2024, Studio Pilates International built on its 2023 momentum, achieving remarkable milestones, including total client visits surging to 2,265,498 — a 29 percent increase from the previous year. We’ve also expanded with new locations around the world, with many more on the way. Our focus remains on continuing to work alongside our amazing franchise owners, transforming communities, and empowering people to live their best, strongest lives."

Winter notes Pilates, which has been around for 100 years, is not a fade — and here to stay. "But the group reformer model is booming because it makes something that is elite and makes it far more accessible. I think we’re just getting started. The more people experience it, the more hooked they become. I hope Pilates continues to grow because it’s such a transformative practice that benefits people of all ages and fitness levels," he concludes. "My goal is for this commitment to health and wellness to resonate with even more individuals, and for Studio Pilates to expand further into a global community where everyone feels empowered, supported, and strong. I’m excited to see Pilates become an even more integral part of wellness for people around the world in the years to come."

Source: ℅ Studio Pilates International Jade Winter hopes Pilates continues to grow.