NEWS Jaime King Loses Physical Custody of Her 2 Sons to Ex Kyle Newman and Is Ordered to Complete 6-Month Rehab Program Source: mega;@jaime_king/instagram Jaime King and Kyle Newman split in 2020.

Jaime King no longer has physical custody of the two sons she shares with ex-husband Kyle Newman. Court documents revealed that while the exes will still have legal joint custody of James, 11, and Leo, 9, Newman will have sole physical custody while the actress completes a required six-month rehab program.

Source: mega Jamie King's ex-husband, Kyle Newman, was awarded physical custody of their two sons while she completes a six-month rehab program.

The blonde beauty, 45, has visitation rights and will be allowed to see her kids three times a week at certain times, though their gatherings will be supervised by someone on an approved list. Paperwork said King's rehab will consist of aftercare, a 26-week parenting program, counseling and more.

Source: @jaime_king/instagram The actress was granted visitation rights, but her visits must be supervised.

The former spouses have been at odds over their kids and King's sobriety for years, as in 2020, she filed a domestic violence prevention petition against Newman, claiming he staged an "intervention" for her. However, the model said she wasn't addicted to any substances, and when she entered treatment, she was released a few days later since she didn't have anything in her system. Back then, the filmmaker, 49, had sought out primary custody of their boys since he alleged the Hart of Dixie alum was a "chronic drug addict and alcoholic who refuses to acknowledge that she has a problem, let alone seek meaningful treatment for such problem."

Source: @jaime_king/instagram Newman previously accused the actress of doing drugs while she was pregnant.

Newman made multiple shocking claims in his filing, alleging he was told by "several" friends that the mom-of-two used drugs during both of her pregnancies. The dad-of-two claimed their prenatal doctor even informed them their "unborn child was also addicted due to her continued drug use." "We found out at that same appointment that Leo Thames had a congenital heart defect and would need surgery to survive as soon as he was born," he continued in his statement. "I was devastated."

Source: mega The exes split in 2020.

Newman also insisted the Black Summer star engaged in dangerous behavior while watching their sons, such as "driving under the influence with [their sons] in the car, becoming so intoxicated in front of them that they thought their mother was dying, and abandoning them for days at a time to get drunk and high instead of care for them." The filing also alleged "at one point, Jaime left Leo Thames at his doctor’s appointment with the nanny, only to be found over a half hour later at the liquor store across the street buying a bottle of alcohol."