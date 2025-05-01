Jameliz Smth Made $100 Million by 'Destroying Cars' — and Now She’s Giving Them Away
Jameliz Smth, who “destroyed over $4 million in cars,” is giving away $750,000 worth of luxury vehicles, including a $250,000 McLaren 600 LT, a $80,000 BMW M4, and most recently nine Teslas — as part of her nine-month-long fan giveaway.
Social media personality Jameliz Smth, who boasts over 10 million followers and is known for her polarizing "Luxury Car Destruction" series that has amassed over 50 million views across platforms, announced she will be giving away nine Tesla vehicles to her followers over the next nine months.
The announcement comes after Smth's controversial content series where she documented the destruction of over $4 million worth of exotic vehicles for what she terms "social experiments and entertainment." Her videos, which show her taking sledgehammers, power tools, and even explosives to Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and other luxury vehicles, have divided internet audiences between outrage and fascination. Her first destruction was a BMW M, which retails for $80,000.
The comment section was flooded with astonished reactions from viewers. In, Smth caught the attention of the infamous UFC owner, Dana White, who promoted a giveaway of the McLaren valued at $250,000.
“How rich is this lady?” questioned one follower, while another commented, “Crazy... I'm struggling to pay bills while watching someone destroy what most people only dream of owning.'"
"People kept saying I was wasting money that could change lives," Smth stated. "So I decided to listen. The comments asking me for cars were overwhelming, and I thought - why not? Instead of destroying a dream car next month, I'll be giving nine away instead, one for each remaining month of the year."
“This is not a PR stunt, this is me with my own money, giving back to my fans," she added.
The giveaway will feature one brand-new Tesla Model 3, which costs around $45,000, each month until the end of the year, with winners selected from her follower base through a verification process Smith's team claims “will be transparent and legally compliant.”
The Teslas come wrapped in a satin matte black film with Smth’s name on the side.
Smth has been unapologetic about her content strategy. "Everyone's outraged when I break things, but nobody's asking how these cars came into my possession or what message I'm trying to send about materialism," she stated. "Now they'll see another side of the experiment."