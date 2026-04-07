or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > James Cameron
OK LogoNEWS

James Cameron Slams U.S. Living Conditions Post-Pandemic: 'A Place Where Everybody's at Each Other’s Throats'

Photo of James Cameron.
Source: MEGA

James Cameron discussed his decision to live in New Zealand.

Profile Image

April 7 2026, Published 5:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

James Cameron didn't hold back during a recent appearance on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger."

The Oscar-winning director discussed his decision to relocate to New Zealand, where he not only resides but also spent years filming the “Avatar” saga.

Article continues below advertisement

Pandemic Response Became a Turning Point

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of He praised the country’s pandemic response during the interview.
Source: UNSPLASH

He praised the country’s pandemic response during the interview.

“After the pandemic hit… [New Zealand] had eliminated the virus completely,” Cameron explained, citing this as a key reason for leaving the U.S. “They actually eliminated the virus twice. The third time when it showed up in a mutated form, it broke through. But fortunately, they already had a 98 percent vaccination rate."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Cameron Chose New Zealand Over America

Image of He also criticized political division in the United States.
Source: MEGA

He also criticized political division in the United States.

"This is why I love New Zealand. People there are, for the most part, sane as opposed to the United States where you had a 62 percent vaccination rate, and that’s going down – going the wrong direction," he continued.

When Bensinger asked about the differences between the two countries, Cameron posed a pointed question: “Are you kidding me? Where would you rather live? A place that actually believes in science and is sane and where people can work together cohesively to a common goal, or a place where everybody’s at each other’s throats, extremely polarized, turning its back on science and basically would be in utter disarray if another pandemic appears?”

MORE ON:
James Cameron

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Citizenship Plans and Family Priorities

Image of The filmmaker said he felt safer raising his family abroad.
Source: UNSPLASH

The filmmaker said he felt safer raising his family abroad.

While Graham Bensinger acknowledged that the U.S. is “a fantastic place to live,” Cameron responded with skepticism, asking, “Is it?”

Bensinger remarked on the beauty of New Zealand, but Cameron was quick to clarify his priorities: “I’m not there for scenery, I’m there for the sanity.”

Cameron also touched on his journey to New Zealand citizenship, which he revealed was “imminent” during a podcast last year.

Why Donald Trump Coverage Still Frustrates Him

Image of James Cameron criticized America's direction under Donald Trump's leadership.
Source: MEGA

James Cameron criticized America's direction under Donald Trump's leadership.

He criticized the direction America has taken under Donald Trump, stating: “I see a turn away from everything decent. America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they’re hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit… There’s an innate respect and a demand for respect [here]. Everybody has this kind of equal status in terms of person-hood. And I love that – that’s what I wanted my kids to experience.”

Feeling “safer” in New Zealand, Cameron added: “I certainly feel like I don’t have to read about [Trump] on the front page every single day. And it’s just sickening. There’s something nice about the New Zealand outlets — at least they’ll put it on page three. I just don’t want to see that guy’s face any more on the front page of the paper. It’s inescapable there, it’s like watching a car crash over and over and over."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.