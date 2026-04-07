James Cameron Slams U.S. Living Conditions Post-Pandemic: 'A Place Where Everybody's at Each Other’s Throats'

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James Cameron didn't hold back during a recent appearance on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger." The Oscar-winning director discussed his decision to relocate to New Zealand, where he not only resides but also spent years filming the “Avatar” saga.

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Pandemic Response Became a Turning Point

Source: UNSPLASH He praised the country’s pandemic response during the interview.

“After the pandemic hit… [New Zealand] had eliminated the virus completely,” Cameron explained, citing this as a key reason for leaving the U.S. “They actually eliminated the virus twice. The third time when it showed up in a mutated form, it broke through. But fortunately, they already had a 98 percent vaccination rate."

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Why Cameron Chose New Zealand Over America

Source: MEGA He also criticized political division in the United States.

"This is why I love New Zealand. People there are, for the most part, sane as opposed to the United States where you had a 62 percent vaccination rate, and that’s going down – going the wrong direction," he continued. When Bensinger asked about the differences between the two countries, Cameron posed a pointed question: “Are you kidding me? Where would you rather live? A place that actually believes in science and is sane and where people can work together cohesively to a common goal, or a place where everybody’s at each other’s throats, extremely polarized, turning its back on science and basically would be in utter disarray if another pandemic appears?”

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Citizenship Plans and Family Priorities

Source: UNSPLASH The filmmaker said he felt safer raising his family abroad.

While Graham Bensinger acknowledged that the U.S. is “a fantastic place to live,” Cameron responded with skepticism, asking, “Is it?” Bensinger remarked on the beauty of New Zealand, but Cameron was quick to clarify his priorities: “I’m not there for scenery, I’m there for the sanity.” Cameron also touched on his journey to New Zealand citizenship, which he revealed was “imminent” during a podcast last year.

Why Donald Trump Coverage Still Frustrates Him

Source: MEGA James Cameron criticized America's direction under Donald Trump's leadership.