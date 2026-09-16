Politics Rep. James Comer Says Epstein Associate Leon Black Was 'Issued a Lawful Subpoena and He Didn't Show' as House Votes to Hold Billionaire in Contempt of Congress Source: MEGA The House Oversight Committee is holding Leon Black in contempt. Adam Downer Sept. 16 2026, Published 2:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The House Oversight Committee is holding billionaire Leon Black in contempt of Congress after the 75-year-old private equity investor defied multiple subpoenas regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. "He was issued a lawful subpoena, and he didn't show," said Republican Committee Chairman James Comer. "So we have a lot of questions for him. This is an investigation that's very serious."

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Black Ignored Congressional Subpoenas

Source: MEGA The committee voted to hold Black in a 41-0 vote.

Black ignored a subpoena to testify before the committee in a September 3 deposition, as well as a subpoena to turn over nondisclosure agreements related to Epstein. The committee voted unanimously to hold Black in contempt by a 41-0 decision. The motion to hold Black in contempt now goes to Congress. Speaker Mike Johnson has two days to bring the resolution to the floor before Congress adjourns on September 17. Johnson has not indicated if or when he will bring the resolution to a vote.

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The House Unanimously Voted to Hold Black in Contempt

Source: MEGA Rep. Garcia called the motion a 'critical step' in the Epstein investigation.

"Holding Leon Black in contempt of Congress is a critical step in the fight for justice for the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein," said Rep. Robert Garcia, the committee's ranking Democrat. "He failed to appear for his deposition and has refused to provide critical information to this Committee. The House must now vote to hold him in contempt." "We've tried everywhere in the world to get him in, as well as to see some documents that we've subpoenaed and refused to show," Comer added. "So we're going to treat him just like we've treated everyone else that defied a lawful congressional subpoena."

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Black Calls the Contempt Motion 'Retaliation'

Source: MEGA Black is countersuing Comer.

Black has denied knowledge of Epstein's crimes, but has been combative with Congress throughout its investigation into him. He has countersued Comer over the subpoenas. His lawyers called the new contempt filing "a complete abomination" and accused it of being "retaliation." "This is retaliation — plain and simple," they said. "We have the constitutional right to sue Chairman Comer and the Committee because the subpoenas issued were illegitimate, illegal and a textbook abuse of power designed to bully and destroy legal protections of private citizens."

Black Was an Associate of Epstein in the '90s

Source: MEGA Black was an associate of Epstein in the '90s.