Politics Former FBI Director James Comey Insists 'I’m Still Innocent' as Donald Trump Calls Him a 'Dirty Cop' While DOJ Files New Charges in Federal Court Source: MEGA Former FBI Director James Comey declared he’s ‘still innocent’ after the Justice Department charged him for a third time. Brittany Vincent Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former FBI Director James Comey claims he’s “still innocent” after the Justice Department charged him yet again, this time with leaking classified information to a journalist in 2016. President Donald Trump called Comey “a dirty cop” when he was questioned by reporters about Comey’s latest case a report revealed.

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Prosecutors Accuse Comey of Leaking to the 'New York Times'

Source: MEGA Comey said in a video, 'I’m still not afraid of these people.'

On Monday, October 5, federal prosecutors filed a document in federal court in Washington, D.C., charging Comey with transmitting and conspiring to transmit national defense information, according to Reuters. The document also alleges Comey instructed his staff to pass on classified information to a New York Times reporter in October 2016. The document is known as a criminal information, a charge prosecutors file directly rather than an indictment issued by a grand jury. It remained under seal until Monday, October 26, when Comey’s attorneys requested it be made public. Prosecutors will still need to seek an indictment, if the court permits it, before Comey can be arrested, arraigned, and tried on the charges, according to NBC News.

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Comey Said He’s ‘Still Not Afraid’

Source: MEGA Lawyer Patrick Fitzgerald said the document charges Comey with 'crimes that he did not commit.'

Comey responded to the charges in a video on Monday. “Well, they’re back again,” he said. “Nothing’s changed with me. I’m still innocent. I’m still not afraid of these people, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary.” His lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald, said in a statement that the document “purports to charge Mr. Comey with crimes that he did not commit.” Comey’s defense team filed a motion to dismiss the charges earlier this month, arguing that the case is “time barred” because the government had 10 years to bring it by obtaining a grand jury indictment.

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Trump Called Comey ‘a Dirty Cop’

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump called Comey 'a dirty cop.'

Trump spoke about the case while talking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. “I think he’s a dirty cop, James Comey. He’s a dirty cop,” Trump insisted. The Justice Department defended filing the charges before the statute of limitations expired. A Justice Department spokesperson described the move as a “widely recognized practice in federal court,” the Irish Times reported. Trump fired Comey in May 2017 after the latter launched an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign.

It’s the Third Case Against Comey

Source: MEGA A judge dismissed the first case against Comey.