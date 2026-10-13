James McAvoy Claims Famous 'Band of Brothers' Costar Bullied and Humiliated Him on His First Day on Set

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James McAvoy recalled being allegedly targeted by an unnamed costar on the set of Band of Brothers during his first day filming the 2001 HBO miniseries. "One of the guys in that picture decided to bully me — on my first day as a professional actor out of acting school. He got him and his buddies to just stand pointing at me and laugh at me for, like, three minutes," McAvoy said during the Monday, October 12, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

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James McAvoy was bullied on set of Band of Brothers... Will he name names? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/2ZZDSTjEmX — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) October 13, 2026 Source: @BravoWWHL/X

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McAvoy Recalls His First Day on Set

Source: MEGA McAvoy felt this happened over jealousy as he had 'tons of lines' despite being a newcomer.

McAvoy said the incident took place while filming a bar scene. "All these guys were in it for nine months, 10 months, and they get one line in one episode and one line 10 episodes later. They were all p-----. I come in for one episode, and I've got an arc and scenes. I've got tons of lines," he explained. McAvoy played Private First Class James W. Miller in the fourth episode of Band of Brothers, titled "Replacements."

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Two Costars Helped McAvoy Through the Experience

Source: Lumeimages/MEGA McAvoy said two costars helped him through the incident after he felt 'terrible.'

McAvoy recalled that actors Dexter Fletcher and Robin Laing stepped in after the alleged bullying incident. "They pulled me aside and said, 'Come hang with us, man,'" he said. Cohen reacted to the account by describing the incident as "terrible." McAvoy rated his first day on set a 2 out of 10 but gave the overall experience a much more positive assessment, scoring the rest of his time on the production a 9 out of 10.

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McAvoy Reflects on His Early Acting Career

Source: MEGA 'The Near Room' was an 'amazing' experience, McAvoy recounted while talking about his debut movie.

During his Watch What Happens Live appearance, McAvoy also reflected on other projects from his career, including his 1995 film debut in The Near Room. Although he described the experience as "amazing," he admitted that he was "terrified" at the time.

His Experience on 'The Chronicles of Narnia'

Source: MEGA McAvoy said 'The Chronicles of Narnia' was 'awesome' as he just went 'hiking and camping.'