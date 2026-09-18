James Wehr Death: Cops Investigate Social Media, Sobriety Before Car Crash

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In the wake of James Wehr's and Lexi Kramer's deaths, the cops are now investigating their social media and sobriety before the car crash. As reported by TMZ, the Irvine Police Department said, "We are conducting an extensive investigation that looks at every possible aspect that contributed to this collision."

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Police Are Scouring Social Media While Awaiting Toxicology Reports

Source: @WEHR/INSTAGRAM James Wehr's social media and sobriety was investigated by police.

The outlet reported that the police are trying to figure out if Wehr was drinking before he got behind the wheel that night, leading up to his fatal car crash. For the same, toxicology testing results are awaited from the Medical Examiner's office. Until those come out, the cops are also reviewing social media to stumble across any potential clues about where the deceased duo went and what they did in the hours leading up to their deadly accident.

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Source: @WEHR/INSTAGRAM James Wehr was married to Emma Wehr and reportedly told Lexi Kramer he was in the midst of a divorce.

Per TMZ, one of Kramer's family members told the outlet that her posts from that day showed her going to breakfast with Wehr and spending the day together, before heading to dinner at Nobu and drinks at a swanky hotel. Her family further claimed that Wehr flew Kramer out to California from Florida after the two met on the internet. This was reportedly their first in-person meeting. While Wehr was married, Kramer's family said that he had told her he was getting divorced. The family member also reportedly claimed that Kramer said she and Wehr "finished each other's sentences" and had a "deep connection she hasn't experienced before."

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What Happened in the James Wehr-Lexi Kramer Car Crash?

Source: @WEHR/INSTAGRAM James Wehr was behind the wheel of his 2019 McLaren sports car when he lost control, leading the vehicle to plow into a tree.

On early Sunday morning, Wehr was behind the wheel of his 2019 McLaren sports car when he lost control, leading the vehicle to plow into a tree. According to police, speed was a factor in the brutal crash. In the video obtained by TMZ, Wehr can be seen driving over a wet patch of road. Seconds later, his car skids off the road before exploding on impact with the tree. Wehr's family has hired a lawyer who's suggesting they might file a lawsuit against Irvine and/or McLaren. Meanwhile, the Irvine police department said their investigation "will take months to complete."

Source: @WEHR/INSTAGRAM James Wehr had been pulled over by officials on Saturday, September 12, roughly five hours before the crash.