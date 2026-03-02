or
Jamie Lee Curtis Flashes Lingerie to Support Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'Audacious' New Film: Photo

split image of Jamie Lee Curtis and Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: mega; @jamieleecurtis/Instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis rocked black lingerie in NYC to support Maggie Gyllenhaal's bold new film 'The Bride.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Jamie Lee Curtis is proving she’ll go to bold lengths to support family.

The Oscar winner, 67, took to Instagram on March 2 to share a cheeky selfie of herself riding in the backseat of a limo in New York City — rocking black lingerie gifted to her by her goddaughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

'Proud as F---'

image of Jamie Lee Curtis supports Maggie Gyllenhaal with a bold NYC lingerie moment.
Source: @jamieleecurtis/Instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis supports Maggie Gyllenhaal with a bold NYC lingerie moment.

"My goddaughter @mgyllenhaal has made @thebridemovie an audacious, bold, punk, feminist, opera of a movie and she sent me some lingerie, which is one of the partnerships with @victoriassecret," Curtis wrote alongside the snap. "And I wore it today to support my money makers as well as her movie."

"And couldn't figure out how to show her my support," she continued. "So this was the best I could do in a limo driving around New York City. Proud as f--- of her. @warnerbros."

Source: @jamieleecurtis/Instagram

The actress posed in black lingerie while riding through New York City.

Promoting Her TV Show

image of Curtis celebrated the movie 'The Bride' with a playful limo selfie.
Source: mega

Curtis celebrated the movie 'The Bride' with a playful limo selfie.

Curtis noted that the lingerie moment wasn’t entirely random. In fact, she revealed the look had a subtle tie-in to her own latest role.

"It is also very Dorothy Farinelli," she added, referencing her character. "Which is why I'm in New York, which is to promote the TV show #scarpetta that I'm producing and costarring in with @nicolekidman for @amazonprime @nowscreamingpv."

MORE ON:
Jamie Lee Curtis

Another Busty Picture

image of The Oscar winner tied the look to her upcoming series 'Scarpetta.'
Source: mega

The Oscar winner tied the look to her upcoming series 'Scarpetta.'

The steamy selfie comes as Curtis continues promoting multiple projects, including the highly anticipated sequel Freakier Friday, in which she reprised her role as Tess Coleman opposite Lindsay Lohan.

She's no stranger to going viral for her wardrobe choices. After fans buzzed over a low-cut gray jumpsuit she wore as Tess, Curtis leaned into the moment.

"LOVE the fact that the LAST photograph of me as TESS," she wrote in an August 20 Instagram post, "taken backstage in costume from my surprise appearance at @elcapitanthtre to support #freakierfriday has gotten more attention than any other since the announcement post with @lindsaylohan that sparked the movie getting made!"

Curtis added, "HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!"

Jamie Lee Curtis Regrets Her Plastic Surgery

image of Jamie Lee previously went viral for her 'Freakier Friday' press look.
Source: mega

Jamie Lee previously went viral for her 'Freakier Friday' press look.

In May 2025, the actress opened up about how she regretted getting plastic surgery in her 20s after a colleague made a comment.

She reflected about the situation on 60 Minutes. "He was like, 'Yeah, I'm not shooting her today. Her eyes are baggy.' And I was 25, so for him to say that, it was very embarrassing," she recounted, speaking about the cinematographer from her 1985 film Perfect. "So as soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery."

"That's just not what you want to do when you're 25 or 26. And I regretted it immediately and have kind of sort of regretted it since," Curtis admitted.

