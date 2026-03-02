Jamie Lee Curtis Flashes Lingerie to Support Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'Audacious' New Film: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis is proving she’ll go to bold lengths to support family. The Oscar winner, 67, took to Instagram on March 2 to share a cheeky selfie of herself riding in the backseat of a limo in New York City — rocking black lingerie gifted to her by her goddaughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

'Proud as F---'

Source: @jamieleecurtis/Instagram Jamie Lee Curtis supports Maggie Gyllenhaal with a bold NYC lingerie moment.

"My goddaughter @mgyllenhaal has made @thebridemovie an audacious, bold, punk, feminist, opera of a movie and she sent me some lingerie, which is one of the partnerships with @victoriassecret," Curtis wrote alongside the snap. "And I wore it today to support my money makers as well as her movie." "And couldn't figure out how to show her my support," she continued. "So this was the best I could do in a limo driving around New York City. Proud as f--- of her. @warnerbros."

Promoting Her TV Show

Source: mega Curtis celebrated the movie 'The Bride' with a playful limo selfie.

Curtis noted that the lingerie moment wasn’t entirely random. In fact, she revealed the look had a subtle tie-in to her own latest role. "It is also very Dorothy Farinelli," she added, referencing her character. "Which is why I'm in New York, which is to promote the TV show #scarpetta that I'm producing and costarring in with @nicolekidman for @amazonprime @nowscreamingpv."

Another Busty Picture

Source: mega The Oscar winner tied the look to her upcoming series 'Scarpetta.'

The steamy selfie comes as Curtis continues promoting multiple projects, including the highly anticipated sequel Freakier Friday, in which she reprised her role as Tess Coleman opposite Lindsay Lohan. She's no stranger to going viral for her wardrobe choices. After fans buzzed over a low-cut gray jumpsuit she wore as Tess, Curtis leaned into the moment. "LOVE the fact that the LAST photograph of me as TESS," she wrote in an August 20 Instagram post, "taken backstage in costume from my surprise appearance at @elcapitanthtre to support #freakierfriday has gotten more attention than any other since the announcement post with @lindsaylohan that sparked the movie getting made!" Curtis added, "HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!"

Jamie Lee Curtis Regrets Her Plastic Surgery

Source: mega Jamie Lee previously went viral for her 'Freakier Friday' press look.