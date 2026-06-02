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Jamie Lee Curtis Remembers Late Sister Kelly With Emotional Instagram Tribute After Her Sad Death at Age 69

Composite photo of Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Curtis.
Source: MEGA; @jamieleecurtis/INSTAGRAM

Jamie Lee Curtis honored her late sister in an emotional post.

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June 2 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

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Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared a touching tribute to her late sister, Kelly Curtis, on Instagram.

Following Kelly’s passing at the age of 69, Jamie honored her sibling by posting a collection of never-before-seen black-and-white photographs of the two together.

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Source: @jamieleecurtis/INSTAGRAM
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Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Image of The actress shared rare photographs of their bond.
Source: @jamieleecurtis/INSTAGRAM

The actress shared rare photographs of their bond.

In her Instagram post, Jamie recalled a cherished memory from December 17, 1984, the evening before her wedding.

“My sister, Kelly, who was my maid of honor, came to my apartment and slept over,” she wrote. This moment highlights the bond they shared, a bond that remained strong despite the ups and downs of life.

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Actress Reflects on Lifelong Sisterhood

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Image of Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on years of love and sibling rivalry.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on years of love and sibling rivalry.

The Oscar-winning actress reflected on their relationship, admitting that while they were very close as children, they also experienced sibling rivalry.

“We were wildly different and lived apart for many years, but she came back to be with me at my wedding and never really left again,” Jamie noted. This glimpse into their dynamic reveals a shared history filled with both love and competition.

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Image of Celebrities offered condolences following Kelly Curtis’ death.
Source: MEGA

Celebrities offered condolences following Kelly Curtis’ death.

Jamie mentioned that Kelly worked for her during a period of transition in her career, further solidifying their connection.

“She became part of Jamie Lee’s family structure,” she stated, highlighting the integral role Kelly played in her life. Many celebrities expressed their condolences in the comments, with Jennifer Garner and Rita Wilson sharing their admiration for the beautiful photos.

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Kelly Curtis Remembered for Her Talent and Grace

Image of Jamie Lee Curtis described her sister as a lifelong confidant.
Source: @jamieleecurtis/INSTAGRAM

Jamie Lee Curtis described her sister as a lifelong confidant.

Earlier in the day, Jamie announced the sad news of Kelly’s passing on Instagram. “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis,” she wrote, accompanied by a poignant snapshot of Kelly. Jamie described her sister’s death, saying she passed away “this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace.”

The actress expressed her deep sense of loss, calling Kelly “my first friend and lifelong confidant.” She also praised her sister’s beauty and talent, stating, “She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress.” Despite the outpouring of love, no official cause of death has been revealed.

In this moment of mourning, Jamie Lee Curtis's heartfelt tribute serves as a reminder of the deep connections that exist between siblings. As she navigates this difficult time, fans will undoubtedly continue to rally around her, offering support and love. The bond they shared is a testament to the enduring nature of family ties, even in the face of loss.

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