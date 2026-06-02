Jamie Lee Curtis Remembers Late Sister Kelly With Emotional Instagram Tribute After Her Sad Death at Age 69

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Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared a touching tribute to her late sister, Kelly Curtis, on Instagram. Following Kelly’s passing at the age of 69, Jamie honored her sibling by posting a collection of never-before-seen black-and-white photographs of the two together.

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Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Source: @jamieleecurtis/INSTAGRAM The actress shared rare photographs of their bond.

In her Instagram post, Jamie recalled a cherished memory from December 17, 1984, the evening before her wedding. “My sister, Kelly, who was my maid of honor, came to my apartment and slept over,” she wrote. This moment highlights the bond they shared, a bond that remained strong despite the ups and downs of life.

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Actress Reflects on Lifelong Sisterhood

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Source: MEGA Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on years of love and sibling rivalry.

The Oscar-winning actress reflected on their relationship, admitting that while they were very close as children, they also experienced sibling rivalry. “We were wildly different and lived apart for many years, but she came back to be with me at my wedding and never really left again,” Jamie noted. This glimpse into their dynamic reveals a shared history filled with both love and competition.

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Source: MEGA Celebrities offered condolences following Kelly Curtis’ death.

Jamie mentioned that Kelly worked for her during a period of transition in her career, further solidifying their connection. “She became part of Jamie Lee’s family structure,” she stated, highlighting the integral role Kelly played in her life. Many celebrities expressed their condolences in the comments, with Jennifer Garner and Rita Wilson sharing their admiration for the beautiful photos.

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Kelly Curtis Remembered for Her Talent and Grace

Source: @jamieleecurtis/INSTAGRAM Jamie Lee Curtis described her sister as a lifelong confidant.