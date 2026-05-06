Jamie-Lynn Sigler Was 'Completely Mortified' After Losing Control of Her Bladder on Date With Her Boyfriend Amid MS Battle

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler was determined to maintain a normal dating life despite her multiple sclerosis diagnosis — but trying to hide her symptoms wound up leading to a "completely mortifying" accident. In her new book, And So It Is...: A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope, which hit shelves on Tuesday, May 5, she opened up about a romance with an athlete, whom she referred to as Tom, and how she went to great lengths to reassure him that her chronic illness wouldn't "affect" his life.

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler Tried to Be Someone 'Different' in New Romance

Source: MEGA Jamie-Lynn Sigler hoped to reassure her new beau that her diagnosis wouldn't 'affect' his life.

"It's strange —­ with [ex] Jerry [Ferrara], I had laid it all out immediately. I had needed him, and I'd felt comfortable expressing that need. But with Tom, I wanted to be someone different," Sigler wrote in her book. "Someone unburdened. I wanted to reassure him: This won't affect your life. Don’t worry. I was reassuring him, as opposed to being reassured." Sigler dated Ferrara, 46, in 2008 for about a year after working together on Entourage. Though she didn't reveal Tom's identity, she described him as "handsome, charming, and larger than life in the way only those types of guys can be."

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler Tried to Put the Diagnosis 'Behind' Her

Source: MEGA Jamie-Lynn Sigler confessed that she knew her new romance wouldn't be taking her to medical appointments.

The Sopranos actress noted that Tom was "kind and sweet" about her health challenges, but she knew he wouldn't "be the person taking me to infusions or coaching my walk around town." "This felt like a more comfortable place for me at the time. Maybe it was less honest, but it felt no less real," she disclosed. "We never really talked about my diagnosis again ... He was all about fun, and disease isn’t fun. So we put it behind us." Unfortunately, her body had other plans, as she "lost control" of her bladder while surrounded by people at a Yankees game.

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler Recalled Losing Control of Her Bladder

Source: MEGA Jamie-Lynn Sigler called a friend to quickly come over and 'spill beer' on her to cover her mishap.

"I hadn’t had something like that happen in so long that I was in shock. Completely mortified, I didn’t know what to do. I was sitting in the front row of the box, talking to some people I had just met, and had no possible way out," she shared. Sigler quickly texted her friend JoAnna Garcia, who was at the game cheering on her now-husband, former New York Yankees player Nick Swisher.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Previously Kept MS Diagnosis Under Wraps

Source: MEGA Jamie-Lynn Sigler publicly revealed her MS diagnosis in 2016.