Jamie-Lynn Sigler Was 'Completely Mortified' After Losing Control of Her Bladder on Date With Her Boyfriend Amid MS Battle
May 6 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Jamie-Lynn Sigler was determined to maintain a normal dating life despite her multiple sclerosis diagnosis — but trying to hide her symptoms wound up leading to a "completely mortifying" accident.
In her new book, And So It Is...: A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope, which hit shelves on Tuesday, May 5, she opened up about a romance with an athlete, whom she referred to as Tom, and how she went to great lengths to reassure him that her chronic illness wouldn't "affect" his life.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Tried to Be Someone 'Different' in New Romance
"It's strange — with [ex] Jerry [Ferrara], I had laid it all out immediately. I had needed him, and I'd felt comfortable expressing that need. But with Tom, I wanted to be someone different," Sigler wrote in her book. "Someone unburdened. I wanted to reassure him: This won't affect your life. Don’t worry. I was reassuring him, as opposed to being reassured."
Sigler dated Ferrara, 46, in 2008 for about a year after working together on Entourage. Though she didn't reveal Tom's identity, she described him as "handsome, charming, and larger than life in the way only those types of guys can be."
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Tried to Put the Diagnosis 'Behind' Her
The Sopranos actress noted that Tom was "kind and sweet" about her health challenges, but she knew he wouldn't "be the person taking me to infusions or coaching my walk around town."
"This felt like a more comfortable place for me at the time. Maybe it was less honest, but it felt no less real," she disclosed. "We never really talked about my diagnosis again ... He was all about fun, and disease isn’t fun. So we put it behind us."
Unfortunately, her body had other plans, as she "lost control" of her bladder while surrounded by people at a Yankees game.
- Christina Applegate Confesses She 'Lives Kind of in H---' Amid Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Out a Lot'
- 15 Celebrities With Chronic Illnesses: Cara Delevingne, Wendy Williams and More
- Celebs Rally Around Selma Blair After She Admits To Being ‘Alone And Vulnerable And Scared’ Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Recalled Losing Control of Her Bladder
"I hadn’t had something like that happen in so long that I was in shock. Completely mortified, I didn’t know what to do. I was sitting in the front row of the box, talking to some people I had just met, and had no possible way out," she shared.
Sigler quickly texted her friend JoAnna Garcia, who was at the game cheering on her now-husband, former New York Yankees player Nick Swisher.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Previously Kept MS Diagnosis Under Wraps
"I need you to come over and spill a drink on me, I told her. Now," Sigler detailed in her memoir. "She was part of my girl crew, so she knew what this probably meant and immediately understood the assignment. This wasn't something we had had to do before, but we're actresses — we can improv on the fly. Within minutes, she was there, came up to me like she was giving me a hug, and casually spilled a beer on me. Crisis averted."
The Mob Town actress publicly revealed in January 2016 that she was diagnosed with MS at age 20. She initially kept the autoimmune disease a secret, unsure how it would impact her career in the entertainment industry.