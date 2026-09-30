Jamie-Lynn Sigler Says 'I Don't Got a Lot of Fight in Me Right Now' Amid Difficult MS Battle

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler got candid about her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS). The actress, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2001, revealed she's taking her battle “day by day.” “I don’t feel, to be honest, like I have — that’s excluding this cold, even before that — a lot of energy to do much,” she admitted on her “MeSsy Podcast,” which she hosts with fellow actress Christina Applegate, who also has MS. She added, “I don’t got a lot of fight in me right now.”

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Not an Easy Battle

Source: MEGA Sigler explained that although she's eating right, she's not moving her body as much as she should.

MS is chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves) where the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective coating around nerve fibers, known as myelin. Sigler explained that she hasn’t been doing everything she should, noting she has not been moving her body a lot or doing physical therapy. "I’m eating good, but not great. Not doing any of the things that I know will make me feel good,” she said.

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Permission to Not Be Perfect; Just Trying to Be Okay

Source: MEGA Sigler opened up about her current MS battle and said she just wants to be human.

As the conversation continued, Sigler talked about where she currently is with her condition. “[I’m] just trying to give myself permission to not be a warrior, to not be a perfect patient," the star spilled. “[I want] to just be a human that’s tired and not motivated, a little uninspired and just wanting to be a blob and exist.”

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Still Have More Things to Do

Source: MEGA Sigler clarified that although she's tired, she still has a lot on her plate.

The Sopranos star later explained she still has things to take care of despite not feeling her best. “Listen, I’ve still got a lot of responsibilities on my plate, but I’m not doing anything extra, and that is okay, I think," she shared. "Can someone else tell me it’s okay? Because I just keep trying to tell myself.”

Finding the Strength to Keep Going

Source: MEGA Sigler said it's a choice to keep moving forward while battling MS.