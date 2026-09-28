NEWS Jane Lynch Says Fans 'Love' When She Reprises Her 'Glee' Role as Sue Sylvester: 'Everybody Loves to Be Insulted' Source: MEGA Jane Lynch said people love it when she insults them as Sue Sylvester. Joshua Sila Sept. 28 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jane Lynch revealed one of the more unusual requests she regularly gets from fans: They want her to bring back the attitude of her iconic Glee character, Sue Sylvester. "They love it. Everybody loves to be insulted," Lynch told Kylie Kelce during a September 24 appearance on the "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast.

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She Keeps a Few Lines Ready

Source: MEGA Jane Lynch said she always has a few insults ready for when her fans want her to use them.

Lynch told Kelce that she no longer needs to carry photo identification because fans already recognize her, but she does keep material prepared for the inevitable requests. "I don't want to let the people down, Kylie. So I have a couple in my back pocket," she said. "If they want me to insult them, which happens a lot, I'll say, 'Loving musical theater doesn't make you gay. It just makes you awful,'" she added.

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The Straight Face Is Part of It

Source: MEGA Jane Lynch said she completely immerses herself in the Sue character when roasting her fans.

Lynch's delivery is just as important as the material itself. Asked how she manages not to laugh while unleashing Sue's most cutting remarks, the 64-year-old said she becomes completely absorbed in the character. "I guess I get so into it. I don't think I've ever cracked up at myself," she explained. That commitment does not mean her costars could always maintain their composure. "I've made other people laugh where they can barely get through it. Matt Morrison, I'm looking at you," she said. She, however, admitted that Morrison's reaction could prove contagious. "Sometimes I would laugh because he laughed so hard, because we had so much fun," the Glee alum shared. She added, "I'm laughing at him laughing at me."

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She'd Be First in Line for a Reboot

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Source: MEGA Jane Lynch would be excited to reprise her role as Sue in a reboot of 'Glee.'

The conversation naturally turned to the possibility of returning to the halls of McKinley High. "Oh, I haven't heard anything about that, but I would love to do it. I'd be the first one in line," she said. Kelce was equally enthusiastic, responding, "I will be seated, as the kids say. I will be sat."

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Sue Sylvester Became a Career-Defining Role

Source: MEGA Jane Lynch has built an extensive onscreen resume besides 'Glee.'