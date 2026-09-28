or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jane Lynch
OK LogoNEWS

Jane Lynch Says Fans 'Love' When She Reprises Her 'Glee' Role as Sue Sylvester: 'Everybody Loves to Be Insulted'

Image of Jane Lynch.
Source: MEGA

Jane Lynch said people love it when she insults them as Sue Sylvester.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jane Lynch revealed one of the more unusual requests she regularly gets from fans: They want her to bring back the attitude of her iconic Glee character, Sue Sylvester.

"They love it. Everybody loves to be insulted," Lynch told Kylie Kelce during a September 24 appearance on the "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

She Keeps a Few Lines Ready

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jane Lynch.
Source: MEGA

Jane Lynch said she always has a few insults ready for when her fans want her to use them.

Lynch told Kelce that she no longer needs to carry photo identification because fans already recognize her, but she does keep material prepared for the inevitable requests.

"I don't want to let the people down, Kylie. So I have a couple in my back pocket," she said.

"If they want me to insult them, which happens a lot, I'll say, 'Loving musical theater doesn't make you gay. It just makes you awful,'" she added.

Article continues below advertisement

The Straight Face Is Part of It

Image of Jane Lynch.
Source: MEGA

Jane Lynch said she completely immerses herself in the Sue character when roasting her fans.

Lynch's delivery is just as important as the material itself.

Asked how she manages not to laugh while unleashing Sue's most cutting remarks, the 64-year-old said she becomes completely absorbed in the character.

"I guess I get so into it. I don't think I've ever cracked up at myself," she explained.

That commitment does not mean her costars could always maintain their composure.

"I've made other people laugh where they can barely get through it. Matt Morrison, I'm looking at you," she said.

She, however, admitted that Morrison's reaction could prove contagious. "Sometimes I would laugh because he laughed so hard, because we had so much fun," the Glee alum shared.

She added, "I'm laughing at him laughing at me."

Article continues below advertisement

She'd Be First in Line for a Reboot

MORE ON:
Jane Lynch

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Jane Lynch.
Source: MEGA

Jane Lynch would be excited to reprise her role as Sue in a reboot of 'Glee.'

The conversation naturally turned to the possibility of returning to the halls of McKinley High.

"Oh, I haven't heard anything about that, but I would love to do it. I'd be the first one in line," she said.

Kelce was equally enthusiastic, responding, "I will be seated, as the kids say. I will be sat."

Article continues below advertisement

Sue Sylvester Became a Career-Defining Role

Image of Jane Lynch.
Source: MEGA

Jane Lynch has built an extensive onscreen resume besides 'Glee.'

Lynch played Sue Sylvester throughout Glee's six-season run from 2009 to 2015. The role became a defining part of her career and earned her the 2010 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Before Glee, the veteran performer had already built an extensive résumé. She had appearances in Two and a Half Men, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Best in Show and Talladega Nights.

After the musical series ended, she continued working across television, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and The Weakest Link.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.