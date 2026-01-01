or
Article continues below advertisement
Jane Seymour Reveals Why Owen Wilson Was Nervous During 'Wedding Crashers' Topless Scene

Photo of Jane Seymour
Source: MEGA

Jane Seymour revealed she and Owen Wilson were nervous filming the 'Wedding Crashers' topless scene.

Profile Image

Jan. 1 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Seymour stripped down for her role in the 2005 film Wedding Crashers, but she admitted that the experience left her and costar Owen Wilson feeling anxious.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jane Seymour and Owen Wilson both starred in the film 'Wedding Crashers.'
Source: MEGA

Jane Seymour and Owen Wilson both starred in the film 'Wedding Crashers.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Owen was actually very nervous about the whole experience, and I was too!” Seymour, 74, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, December 3. “But when I’m in character, I’m Kathleen Cleary. So I said, ‘Jane Seymour might have a problem with what you’re going to do, but currently I’m not her. I’m Kathleen.’ And at first he was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jane Seymour candidly recalled the topless scene from Wedding Crashers.
Source: MEGA

Jane Seymour candidly recalled the topless scene from Wedding Crashers.

Article continues below advertisement

In the memorable scene, Seymour's character, matriarch Kathleen Cleary, tries to seduce John Beckwith, portrayed by Wilson, taking her top off and playfully dangling her b------ in his face. She boldly asks him to grab her b------ and famously instructs him to call her “Kitty Cat.”

Article continues below advertisement

“[Director] David Dobkin would say, ‘Can you just relax your fingers a little bit? Can you just move your fingers slightly?’” Seymour recalled of filming the scene with Wilson, 57. “So the whole experience of shooting it was funnier even than the actual scene!”

Seymour also shared that Wilson suggested the perfect punchline to end the scene by calling his character a “pervert.”

“That was the button that that scene needed, and it was amazing,” she reflected.

Jane Seymour

Article continues below advertisement
image of She admitted both she and co-star Owen Wilson were nervous while filming.
Source: MEGA

She admitted both she and costar Owen Wilson were nervous while filming.

Article continues below advertisement

During a chat with Us Weekly in February, Seymour unveiled some movie magic behind the scenes. “The way we shot it, people think I’m naked, but no one ever saw anything,” she explained. “There was nothing to see. The way it was shot was so brilliant when it came out. I saw people in airplanes going back and forth, convinced that there is one moment where they could see the front of my body. No, it didn’t happen.”

Article continues below advertisement

Seymour noted that her role in Wedding Crashers allowed fans to see her comedic talents. “It was all in Owen’s eyes and the way we played it, and I am very proud of it,” she said. “The Dr. Quinn fans loved it. They went, wow. So this is what our comedy is. I’m sure we lost a few along the way, but for the most part, I think people really [like] that and then they love the comedic work I’ve done since and now with Harry Wilde.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jane Seymour reflected fondly on the moment as a milestone in her comedic career.
Source: MEGA

Jane Seymour reflected fondly on the moment as a milestone in her comedic career.

Article continues below advertisement

For Seymour, portraying Kathleen was a standout experience. “It’s such a wonderful character to play … we’re talking about having a new life. After 45, I had a new life really,” she reflected. “I’m just going to play characters, and I’m going to have fun with it. And I’m much freer as an actress, and I think I’m a better actress than I ever was then. I feel I’m in my prime right now, and I’m just so grateful that I’m being given really great roles.”

