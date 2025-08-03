January Jones' Nipples Poke Through Nude Two-Piece: Hot Photo

Article continues below advertisement

January Jones, 47, flaunted her enviable figure in a new Instagram post, where she wore a nude two-piece for a scandalous mirror selfie. The Mad Men actress’ nipples poked through her daring look as she leaned her hand against the shower to accentuate the curve of her toned physique. “Knees are weak, sleep is sweaty, attitude petty...never let my strength leave me,” she captioned her post, shared on Sunday, August 3.

January Jones Walks the Red Carpet With Son Xander Dane

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones walked the red carpet at an event with her son on July 26.

While Jones’ near-naked body stole the internet, she recently made headlines for taking her 13-year-old son, Xander Dane Jones, to the 18th annual SeaChange Summer Party in Laguna Beach, Calif. The mother-son duo walked the red carpet and posed for photos during the rare outing. January donned a classic black dress, while her son, who nearly towered over her, wore white pants, a striped linen shirt and black Adidas sneakers.

'That's My Son's Business'

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram The actress has never revealed who her son's father is.

January has kept her son’s life extremely private and has never disclosed who his father is. “That’s my son’s business. It’s not the public’s business,” she shared in a 2013 interview. The Sweetwater star noted how Jack Nicholson once gave her a word of advice that she held dear to her heart. “‘You should never give your personal life away; otherwise people will pick you apart. They’ll never believe in your character,’” she told the outlet of the actor’s guidance. “Women should have lots of secrets,” Jones added. “It’s our right to have secrets. Otherwise, what would we write in our memoirs?”

January Jones Explains Why Son Xander 'Doesn't Have a Male Person in His Life'

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones is glad she doesn't have a man around to dictate her son's life.

In an interview from 2017, the mom-of-one boasted about how Xander “doesn’t have a male person in his life saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl’ — all those s----- things dads accidentally do.” “Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young,” she told the outlet, adding that her male friends “want to be around him because he’s such a fun kid.” The single mom emphasized the importance of Xander learning the way of life from her and other female figures alike, saying, “It’s good to have strong women around a man. To teach him to respect women.”

January Jones' Dating History

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram The actress has a long list of suitors that she has dated in the past.