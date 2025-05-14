Japanese VIP Wins $50 million at Live Casino: Who Was It?

Japanese gamblers abroad: Macau, Singapore, and South Korea

While live casinos are booming in Japan, many Japanese players also enjoy travelling to top gambling hotspots worldwide. Reports from the travel and gambling industries show that the three most popular destinations for Japanese gamblers are Macau, Singapore, and South Korea.

Here’s how each offers a unique casino experience that keeps players coming back:

Macau

Known as the ‘Las Vegas of Asia,’ Macau is a top choice for Japanese high rollers. Luxurious casinos like The Venetian Macao and Wynn Macau attract wealthy Japanese players, mostly men aged 40-60. Many are business professionals or entrepreneurs who visit for leisure and networking. High-stakes baccarat tables remain the main attraction here.

Singapore

Singapore’s integrated resorts, like Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa, appeal to Japanese couples and groups in their 30s and 40s. These resorts offer a mix of gambling, fine dining, and entertainment, making them ideal for a well-rounded vacation. While baccarat and roulette remain favourites, many players also enjoy the resorts’ non-gambling attractions.

South Korea

South Korea’s casinos, mainly in cities like Seoul and Incheon, are a hit with Japanese tourists in their 20s and 30s. Many are young professionals or couples looking for a quick getaway. While baccarat is still popular, South Korea’s casinos also attract players with slot machines and electronic gaming options.

No matter where they go, Japanese players bring their love for baccarat. Whether in Macau, Singapore, or South Korea, baccarat tables are often packed with Japanese gamblers looking to test their luck.

Do the Japanese also bet on sports? Investigation goes deeper

While live casinos and crypto gambling are booming, traditional sports betting remains a favourite pastime for many Japanese players. Leading gambling experts in Japan rank Sportsbet.io as the country’s best sportsbook. Players appreciate its extensive coverage of local and global sports events, competitive odds, and easy-to-use platform.

A Reddit user summed it perfectly, saying, ‘Sportsbet.io is my go-to for betting on soccer and baseball. The live betting feature is especially exciting—it feels like you’re right in the middle of the action.’

A friendly reminder: Gamble online responsibly

Live casinos offer excitement and the chance for big wins, but it’s crucial to remember that gambling should always be for fun. Playing with the intent of earning long-term money can lead to financial strain and addiction. Set a budget, stick to it, and never gamble more than you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, reach out to professional resources for help.

What is the future of gambling in Japan?

The story of a Japanese gangster winning $50 million at a casino proves the growing allure of live casinos. For Japanese players, live casinos deliver an unmatched gaming experience, with baccarat as the most popular game. Trusted platforms like Livecasino.io, Bitcasino.io, and Sportsbet.io dominate the market, excelling in live dealer games, crypto gambling, and sports betting.

As Japan moves closer to opening its first integrated resorts, the country’s gambling future looks more promising than ever. Whether you're a seasoned high roller or new to the action, now’s the perfect time to explore the excitement of live casino gaming. If you’re in Japan, don’t forget to try your hand at baccarat—the undisputed king of live casino games.