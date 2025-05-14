Japanese VIP Wins $50 million at Live Casino: Who Was It?
UFC President Dana White shared a jaw-dropping story of a Japanese high-roller winning $50 million at a casino. It highlights the thrill of high-stakes gambling and Japan’s growing obsession with live casino betting. For many Japanese players, live baccarat isn’t only a game—it’s a huge cultural phenomenon.
In this article, we’ll explore whether live casinos are booming in Japan and why baccarat stands above the rest of the casino games. Keep reading to discover how they will affect the future of gambling in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Who won the $50 million?
In a 2024 episode of the YouTube show 2 Bears, 1 Cave, hosts Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer travelled to Las Vegas to chat with UFC President Dana White. They asked him about his biggest gambling wins, wildest casino stories, and the allure of live baccarat. At the 21-minute mark, you can watch Dana White reveal the story of a Japanese baccarat gambler who won $50 million in an online casino.
Dana’s revelation about a Japanese gangster hitting this massive jackpot is the stuff of legends. While the details remain a mystery, the story has become a symbol of the high-stakes action that keeps Japanese players coming back to live casinos. He also mentioned that the casino he visited was filled with skilled Asian gamblers.
While the identity of the $50 million Japanese winner remains unknown, we can say that soon, gambling will be legal in Japan, with four luxury casinos already in the works.
Who is building the casinos, and where are they located?
These resorts, which combine casinos with hotels, shopping, and entertainment, are set to redefine the country’s gambling landscape.
Here are some of the most exciting projects in development:
Osaka Integrated Resort
MGM Resorts and Orix Corporation are leading the charge on the Osaka IR, one of Japan’s most highly anticipated casino projects. Set to open in 2029, the resort will include a world-class casino, luxury hotels, conference facilities, and a Japanese garden. With Osaka’s lively culture and easy access, it aims to attract local and international visitors.
Yokohama Integrated Resort
While Yokohama initially withdrew its bid for an IR, the city remains a strong contender for future projects. It's known for its stunning waterfront and proximity to Tokyo, making it a prime location for a major gambling hub. The city could seize the opportunity if the political climate shifts in favour of IR development.
Nagasaki Integrated Resort
Nagasaki is another city making strides in the IR race. Partnering with Casinos Austria, the proposed resort aims to highlight the region’s rich history and cultural heritage while offering a modern casino experience. The project is expected to boost tourism and create thousands of jobs in the area. However, it’s currently on hold due to financial issues.
These projects signal a new era for gambling in Japan. They combine the thrill of casinos with the country’s unique cultural and aesthetic appeal.
What game is most popular among Japanese gamblers?
When it comes to live casino games, live baccarat is the undisputed king in Japan. Its simple rules, fast-paced gameplay, and low house edge make it a top choice for casual players and high rollers. Beyond the rules, baccarat’s elegance and strategic depth align with Japanese culture, where accuracy and skill hold great value.
Discussions on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) reveal that Japanese players seek online casinos with a seamless baccarat experience, like Livecasino.io. Players praised the platform for its innovative live dealer games and outstanding customer support.
Many users also highlighted how the platform’s high-definition streaming and interactive features make it feel like sitting at a real casino table, even when playing from home.
Japanese gamblers abroad: Macau, Singapore, and South Korea
While live casinos are booming in Japan, many Japanese players also enjoy travelling to top gambling hotspots worldwide. Reports from the travel and gambling industries show that the three most popular destinations for Japanese gamblers are Macau, Singapore, and South Korea.
Here’s how each offers a unique casino experience that keeps players coming back:
Macau
Known as the ‘Las Vegas of Asia,’ Macau is a top choice for Japanese high rollers. Luxurious casinos like The Venetian Macao and Wynn Macau attract wealthy Japanese players, mostly men aged 40-60. Many are business professionals or entrepreneurs who visit for leisure and networking. High-stakes baccarat tables remain the main attraction here.
Singapore
Singapore’s integrated resorts, like Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa, appeal to Japanese couples and groups in their 30s and 40s. These resorts offer a mix of gambling, fine dining, and entertainment, making them ideal for a well-rounded vacation. While baccarat and roulette remain favourites, many players also enjoy the resorts’ non-gambling attractions.
South Korea
South Korea’s casinos, mainly in cities like Seoul and Incheon, are a hit with Japanese tourists in their 20s and 30s. Many are young professionals or couples looking for a quick getaway. While baccarat is still popular, South Korea’s casinos also attract players with slot machines and electronic gaming options.
No matter where they go, Japanese players bring their love for baccarat. Whether in Macau, Singapore, or South Korea, baccarat tables are often packed with Japanese gamblers looking to test their luck.
Do the Japanese also bet on sports? Investigation goes deeper
While live casinos and crypto gambling are booming, traditional sports betting remains a favourite pastime for many Japanese players. Leading gambling experts in Japan rank Sportsbet.io as the country’s best sportsbook. Players appreciate its extensive coverage of local and global sports events, competitive odds, and easy-to-use platform.
A Reddit user summed it perfectly, saying, ‘Sportsbet.io is my go-to for betting on soccer and baseball. The live betting feature is especially exciting—it feels like you’re right in the middle of the action.’
A friendly reminder: Gamble online responsibly
Live casinos offer excitement and the chance for big wins, but it’s crucial to remember that gambling should always be for fun. Playing with the intent of earning long-term money can lead to financial strain and addiction. Set a budget, stick to it, and never gamble more than you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, reach out to professional resources for help.
What is the future of gambling in Japan?
The story of a Japanese gangster winning $50 million at a casino proves the growing allure of live casinos. For Japanese players, live casinos deliver an unmatched gaming experience, with baccarat as the most popular game. Trusted platforms like Livecasino.io, Bitcasino.io, and Sportsbet.io dominate the market, excelling in live dealer games, crypto gambling, and sports betting.
As Japan moves closer to opening its first integrated resorts, the country’s gambling future looks more promising than ever. Whether you're a seasoned high roller or new to the action, now’s the perfect time to explore the excitement of live casino gaming. If you’re in Japan, don’t forget to try your hand at baccarat—the undisputed king of live casino games.