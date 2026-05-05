Jared Armstrong Launches High-Impact Initiative to Rebuild Safe Spaces for Youth in Some of the Hardest Hit Communities

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It's always nice to hear when an athlete says they are going to give back. But when Jared Armstrong says he is going to give back, it goes beyond what anyone can imagine! 29-year-old Jared Armstrong had big dreams of being a professional basketball player. The Philadelphia native fell in love with the game at the age of 3 and never looked back. As he grew up, Jared decided he wanted to dedicate his life to basketball and use the game as a tool throughout his life. What began as a basketball player evolved into a community leader and a rising voice in the intersection of sports, identity, and social impact.

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Jared’s story goes far beyond the court. He overcame a rare foot condition that derailed his Division I dreams but he went on to play professional basketball internationally, ultimately building a career in Israel. Along the way, he fought a highly publicized battle for Israeli citizenship — a deeply personal journey tied to his Jewish identity that drew international media attention. Jared witnessed the October 7th attacks firsthand and launched a high-impact initiative to rebuild safe spaces for youth in some of the hardest-hit communities, using basketball as a tool for healing and recovery.

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Armstrong’s “JAB Resilience Tour” (which kicked off on May 1st and runs through May 20th) has been launched in an effort to renovate 10 basketball courts in communities directly affected by the attacks. The initiative will begin in areas that experienced significant violence and trauma. He created this project to help restore normalcy and provide young people with safe, revitalized spaces where they can gather, play, and reconnect with their communities. And it doesn't stop there. He is the founder of JAB Camp, a youth program that blends basketball training with leadership development, financial literacy, and education around combating antisemitism and racism. His work brings together young people from diverse backgrounds, using sport as a vehicle for connection, confidence, and community. He is also using his high-profile to build basketball courts in Israel and Philadelphia, with plans to expand to Gaza as well.