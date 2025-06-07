'Creep' Jared Leto Accused by 9 Women of 'Predatory' Behavior When They Were Underage Teens

Actor Jared Leto has been accused of inappropriate behavior with underage teens despite being aware of their ages.

The allegations came to light after Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz recently reshared a 2012 Facebook post to her Instagram Story, leading a news outlet to investigate further and receive comments from alleged victims.

“Youre [sic] not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat,” she wrote. “I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17.”

Teilz went in to claim the Dallas Buyers Club actor “knew” she was underage but “didn’t care,” adding, “What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”