'Creep' Jared Leto Accused by 9 Women of 'Predatory' Behavior When They Were Underage Teens
Actor Jared Leto has been accused of inappropriate behavior with underage teens despite being aware of their ages.
The allegations came to light after Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz recently reshared a 2012 Facebook post to her Instagram Story, leading a news outlet to investigate further and receive comments from alleged victims.
“Youre [sic] not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat,” she wrote. “I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17.”
Teilz went in to claim the Dallas Buyers Club actor “knew” she was underage but “didn’t care,” adding, “What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”
Jared Leto 'Knew' Teens Were Underage at the Time
A second woman, who remains anonymous, claimed Leto made contact with her when she was 16 years old at the Urth Caffé in 2006 in California.
She stated the House of Gucci actor was with his rumored girlfriend at the time, Ashley Olsen. The accuser alleged Leto grabbed her arm as she walked to find a bathroom.
“I looked down and it was Jared Leto,” she told the news outlet. “We had a quick conversation, and he got my number.”
The accuser claimed the 30 Seconds to Mars band member followed through by calling her, saying, “I don’t know if he was on drugs or what … It was the weirdest, grossest voice…. [But] for me, it’s Jared, you know?”
Jared Leto's 'Sexual' Conversations With Accuser
The unknown alleged victim further claimed their phone conversations “turned sexual,” adding, “He’d ask things like, ‘Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever sucked a d---?’”
Model Laura La Rue also came forward about an alleged experience she had with Leto when she was 16 years old in 2008. The actor was 36 years old at the time.
La Rue explained what happened to the news outlet, saying she encountered the Suicide Squad actor at an animal rights benefit at the time.
Jared Leto Flirts With 16 Year Old
“He asked how old I was. I said, ‘I’m 16. How old are you?’” the model claimed before noting he still asked for her phone number despite knowing her age.
La Rue shared with the outlet that she ended up visiting Leto’s home in Los Angeles in April 2009. While there, she said he was allegedly “flirting” with her, adding, “He’d lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game.”
Another woman claimed that around the same time, Leto’s assistant approached her inside an 18-and-older club, where they requested her phone number to give to Leto.
Jared Leto Pulls His Private Parts Out in Front of Teen
“We ended up hooking up a little at the club,” she said, adding that they “hung out a few times at his house, but he was weird. Look, I know some people are kinky, and that’s fine. But his kind of kink — it just didn’t feel right.”
Furthermore, another accuser, who was 18 years old at the time of her experience with Leto, claimed that when she went to his home, he “suddenly pulled his p---- out and started m-----bating.”
Another woman accused Leto of strictly inviting underage “cute girls” to parties at his home in 2007 and 2008 when she was only 18 years old.
Jared Leto's Reps Deny All Claims
The American Psycho star was additionally accused by another woman that when she was 18 years old, he would “put on a show of really believing” in her to lure her closer into their acquaintanceship.
Despite another accuser claiming “everybody in L.A.” knew about his inappropriate behavior with underage girls, reps for Leto have strongly denied all claims of the actor being a predator.