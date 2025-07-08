Jasmine Tookes Reveals the One Thing That Was Missing From the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Jasmine Tookes is a proud Victoria's Secret Angel, but there is something she wishes were different.
In an exclusive interview with OK! about her Downy Unstoppables Unlimited collaboration, the model, 34, exposed the one thing missing from the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
"What I really missed was the glitter runway," she revealed. "Growing up as a Victoria's Secret fan, when Tyra [Banks] and Heidi [Klum] and Gisele [Bündchen] used to do the show, the glitter runway was such a VS staple. Even when I did the shows as an Angel, there were some moments where they would have an LED runway, but I think bringing back the glitter runway would make a lot of the OG fans very, very happy and excited."
Jasmine Tookes Wore a $3 Million Bejeweled Bra
Tookes is in an exclusive group of models who have been chosen to wear the iconic jewel-encrusted Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra. In 2016, she donned a $3 million "Bright Night Fantasy Bra" featuring 9,000 gemstones at the catwalk in Paris.
"It was so special. From the moment that I found out, I was just completely stunned," she said. "I never thought that I would get to do it because just one girl every year does it. It was such a cool process."
Designer Eddie Borgo molded her upper body with clay and crafted the bra to fit her physique. After the show, she was shocked to find Victoria's Secret staff taking the bra apart, so she came up with a clever idea on how to preserve the special item.
"I'm like, 'Wait what? What do you mean you just take a bra? There are so many special moments and memories here, so why don't we just make a ring out of some of the stones?'" she recalled telling the team. "They made me a ring and were like, 'Why have we never thought about this before?' So then everyone after me also got a special piece of jewelry."
Jasmine Tookes' Collaboration With Downy
While Tookes is hopeful for a Victoria's Secret runway return in 2025, she's partnering with Downy in the meantime to debut their Unstoppables Unlimited collection.
"I love that they're bringing these beautiful scents inspired by luxury fragrances into laundry," the supermodel gushed. "I feel like laundry can be sort of like a dreadful or boring thing to do every week, but having these beautiful scents and amazing laundry, scent beads and boosters make it so much more elevated and luxurious, especially when your towels and clothes come out of the wash and smell like absolute heaven."
Tookes admitted that between she and her husband, Juan David Borrero, she's the one who typically winds up cleaning their clothes.
"We go week by week. One week will be my week, and the next is his, but I pretty much do most of it. I'm super crazy about my clothes not shrinking," she spilled. "I'm very careful not to ruin all of our nice items."