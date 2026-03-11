Jason Bateman Responds to Backlash After Comments on Charli XCX's Views on Parenthood Went Viral

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Bateman has found himself in the midst of controversy following his remarks regarding Charli XCX's decision not to have children. The Arrested Development star faced criticism after suggesting during a podcast that Charli might one day change her mind about motherhood.

Jason Bateman responds to the backlash over his comments to Charli XCX about having kids. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “We were having a great conversation about her life growing up as an only child. It seemed like a very natural follow-up to that. That’s all it… https://t.co/DTJOqTh9xf — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) February 20, 2026

Source: THR Jason Bateman faced criticism after discussing Charli XCX’s views on having children.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bateman explained the context of his comments. He stated, “We were having a great conversation about her life growing up as an only child. It seemed like a very natural follow-up to that. That’s all it was.” However, social media users disagreed, labeling his remarks as inappropriate.

Source: MEGA The conversation happened on the 'SmartLess' podcast.

The conversation took place on the “SmartLess” podcast, which Bateman co-hosts with Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. During the episode, Charli, 33, clearly expressed her feelings about starting a family, saying, “I actually don't really want to have kids.” When pressed on the subject, she added, “You know, who knows? That could change.” Charli elaborated on her thoughts regarding parenthood, explaining that while she loves “the fantasy of having a child,” it also serves as a sign that she may not be prepared for that responsibility. “Maybe I'm not ready,” she noted.

Source: MEGA Jason Bateman later explained he was simply continuing the conversation.

Bateman, reflecting on his personal experience, pointed out that his wife, Amanda Anka, originally did not want children. He explained that she had a change of heart after they began dating. “She said once we started going out, she thought, 'OK, I think I can have a kid with this guy.' So you might find somebody,” he shared.

Charli, who is married to George Daniel, drummer of The 1975, responded to Bateman's comments with humor. She acknowledged his mistake by saying, “That's okay,” and expressed her anticipation for where the conversation would lead. Bateman humorously suggested, “Maybe your next husband, you're gonna want to have kids with him.”

Source: MEGA The exchange sparked debate online about respecting women’s choices.