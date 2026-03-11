Jason Bateman Responds to Backlash After Comments on Charli XCX's Views on Parenthood Went Viral
March 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Jason Bateman has found himself in the midst of controversy following his remarks regarding Charli XCX's decision not to have children.
The Arrested Development star faced criticism after suggesting during a podcast that Charli might one day change her mind about motherhood.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bateman explained the context of his comments.
He stated, “We were having a great conversation about her life growing up as an only child. It seemed like a very natural follow-up to that. That’s all it was.”
However, social media users disagreed, labeling his remarks as inappropriate.
The conversation took place on the “SmartLess” podcast, which Bateman co-hosts with Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. During the episode, Charli, 33, clearly expressed her feelings about starting a family, saying, “I actually don't really want to have kids.”
When pressed on the subject, she added, “You know, who knows? That could change.”
Charli elaborated on her thoughts regarding parenthood, explaining that while she loves “the fantasy of having a child,” it also serves as a sign that she may not be prepared for that responsibility. “Maybe I'm not ready,” she noted.
Bateman, reflecting on his personal experience, pointed out that his wife, Amanda Anka, originally did not want children. He explained that she had a change of heart after they began dating. “She said once we started going out, she thought, 'OK, I think I can have a kid with this guy.' So you might find somebody,” he shared.
Charli, who is married to George Daniel, drummer of The 1975, responded to Bateman's comments with humor. She acknowledged his mistake by saying, “That's okay,” and expressed her anticipation for where the conversation would lead.
Bateman humorously suggested, “Maybe your next husband, you're gonna want to have kids with him.”
Despite the light-hearted exchange, many online expressed their disappointment with Bateman's implications. Critics argued that a woman's decision about having children should be respected unequivocally, with one user stating, “if a woman says she doesn’t wanna have kids, THEN THAT'S THE END OF THE STORY.”