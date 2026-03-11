or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jason Bateman
OK LogoNEWS

Jason Bateman Responds to Backlash After Comments on Charli XCX's Views on Parenthood Went Viral

split photo of Jason Bateman & Charli XCX
Source: MEGA

Jason Bateman responded to backlash over Charli XCX's parenting views.

Profile Image

March 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Bateman has found himself in the midst of controversy following his remarks regarding Charli XCX's decision not to have children.

The Arrested Development star faced criticism after suggesting during a podcast that Charli might one day change her mind about motherhood.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Jason Bateman faced criticism after discussing Charli XCX’s views on having children.
Source: THR

Jason Bateman faced criticism after discussing Charli XCX’s views on having children.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bateman explained the context of his comments.

He stated, “We were having a great conversation about her life growing up as an only child. It seemed like a very natural follow-up to that. That’s all it was.”

However, social media users disagreed, labeling his remarks as inappropriate.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The conversation happened on the 'SmartLess' podcast.
Source: MEGA

The conversation happened on the 'SmartLess' podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

The conversation took place on the “SmartLess” podcast, which Bateman co-hosts with Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. During the episode, Charli, 33, clearly expressed her feelings about starting a family, saying, “I actually don't really want to have kids.”

When pressed on the subject, she added, “You know, who knows? That could change.”

Charli elaborated on her thoughts regarding parenthood, explaining that while she loves “the fantasy of having a child,” it also serves as a sign that she may not be prepared for that responsibility. “Maybe I'm not ready,” she noted.

MORE ON:
Jason Bateman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jason Bateman later explained he was simply continuing the conversation.
Source: MEGA

Jason Bateman later explained he was simply continuing the conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

Bateman, reflecting on his personal experience, pointed out that his wife, Amanda Anka, originally did not want children. He explained that she had a change of heart after they began dating. “She said once we started going out, she thought, 'OK, I think I can have a kid with this guy.' So you might find somebody,” he shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Charli, who is married to George Daniel, drummer of The 1975, responded to Bateman's comments with humor. She acknowledged his mistake by saying, “That's okay,” and expressed her anticipation for where the conversation would lead.

Bateman humorously suggested, “Maybe your next husband, you're gonna want to have kids with him.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The exchange sparked debate online about respecting women’s choices.
Source: MEGA

The exchange sparked debate online about respecting women’s choices.

Despite the light-hearted exchange, many online expressed their disappointment with Bateman's implications. Critics argued that a woman's decision about having children should be respected unequivocally, with one user stating, “if a woman says she doesn’t wanna have kids, THEN THAT'S THE END OF THE STORY.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.