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Jason Collins' Untimely Death: A Look at His Final Days

photo of Jason Collins
Source: MEGA

Jason Collins died at 47 after battling glioblastoma and undergoing surgeries in his final weeks.

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May 25 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

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Former NBA player Jason Collins passed away at the age of 47, just weeks after undergoing two critical surgeries.

According to a death certificate obtained by Us Weekly, Collins had a ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt procedure on April 20 to relieve pressure from cerebrospinal fluid on his brain. This condition, known as hydrocephalus, often demands immediate medical attention.

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image of Jason Collins passed away at the age of 47 following a series of serious medical complications and surgeries.
Source: @jasoncollins_98/Instagram

Jason Collins passed away at the age of 47 following a series of serious medical complications and surgeries.

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Nine days later, Collins underwent surgery for the placement of an inferior vena cava filter. This device is designed to prevent blood clots from traveling to the lungs, which can lead to a life-threatening pulmonary embolism, as noted by Johns Hopkins. Tragically, these procedures could not prevent the respiratory failure that ultimately claimed his life.

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image of According to reports, he underwent procedures including a VP shunt operation to treat hydrocephalus.
Source: @jasoncollins_98/Instagram

According to reports, he underwent procedures including a VP shunt operation to treat hydrocephalus.

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On May 12, Collins’ family announced his passing, stating, “We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma.”

Their statement reflects the deep sorrow felt by those who loved him and admired his courage throughout his battle with brain cancer.

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image of Collins ultimately suffered respiratory failure linked to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Source: @jasoncollins_98/Instagram

Collins ultimately suffered respiratory failure linked to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

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Collins’ struggles with health issues were compounded by the presence of underlying conditions such as pulmonary embolism, hydrocephalus, and glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive form of brain cancer.

His sister-in-law, Elsa Collins, shared a glimpse into his final months, remarking, “Obviously it’s been a tough day, a tough year.”

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The NBA community has expressed profound grief over Jason’s death. Chelsea Clinton, a personal friend, took to social media, stating, “Heartbroken by the passing of my beloved friend Jason Collins.”

Chelsea’s tribute highlights the significant impact Jason had on those around him, showcasing his character as both a brave athlete and a compassionate individual.

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Jason made history as the first openly gay player in the NBA, and his legacy extends far beyond the basketball court. After retiring in 2015, he continued to contribute to the league as a Cares Ambassador, promoting social responsibility and community engagement. His journey inspired countless individuals, and he will be remembered for both his athletic achievements and his advocacy.

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image of His family confirmed his passing on May 12.
Source: @jasoncollins_98/Instagram; MEGA

His family confirmed his passing on May 12.

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In December 2025, Jason candidly shared his diagnosis of stage IV glioblastoma, stating, “A few months ago, my family released a short statement saying I had a brain tumor.”

Throughout his 13-year career, Jason played for several teams, including the New Jersey Nets and the Boston Celtics. His legacy as a trailblazer and an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights remains significant, and he leaves behind a loving husband, Brunson Green, whom he married in May 2025.

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