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Jason Priestley Reveals Why He Was No. 1 on the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Call Sheet

Image of Jason Priestley
Source: MEGA

Jason Priestley spoke on being in the top slot on the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' call sheet.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

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Jason Priestley talked about being number one on the call sheet for Beverly Hills, 90210 while on a recent episode of the “Fly on the Wall With Dana Carvey and David Spade” podcast.

Priestley played Brandon Walsh from the show’s debut in 1990 to early in the ninth season in 1998.

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Priestley Was the Top Guy

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Image of Jason Priestley
Source: MEGA

Priestley played Brandon Walsh on the show for eight full seasons and the beginning of the ninth season.

“I’d done stuff. I was just coming off a series that was on NBC, you know, and Shannen Doherty had done lots of stuff, too, before we started," he explained. "She was on Little House on the Prairie, for Christ’s sake. We had sort of been around for a while, and so Shannen and I had the highest quotes of anybody.”

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Long List of Acting Credits

Split Image of Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestley
Source: MEGA

Priestley spoke about himself and Doherty being in the top two slots on the show's call sheet.

Before landing a role as Walsh on the show, Priestley, who had been acting since age 5, already had a list of movie and television credits, including The Boy Who Could Fly, Watchers, Teen Angel, Sister Kate and more.

Just like his costar, the late Doherty had her own list of credits before landing the teen series. In 1981, she made her acting debut on the TV show Father Murphy. A year later, she joined the ninth season of Little House on the Prairie, where she played the niece of Laura Ingalls Wilder, played by Melissa Gilbert.

Priestley went on to say that Doherty was always number two on the call sheet until she left the show after the fourth season.

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Remembering His Fallen Costars

Image of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, and Luke Perry
Source: MEGA

Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry were remembered by Dana Carvey and David Spade.

As the interview continued, Carvey took the time to pay respects to Priestley’s fallen costars, Doherty and Luke Perry. Doherty passed away at 53 in 2024 from b----- cancer, and Perry, who played Dylan McKay, passed away at 52 in 2019 from a stroke.

They spoke about when both Doherty and Perry hosted Saturday Night Live during the height of their careers. “When Luke hosted, God rest his soul, we love Luke,” Carvey said. “And he really stood out… as just one of the nicest people I’ve ever met and the most centered. He really stood out.”

The Origin of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Image of the original cast of 'Beverly Hills 90210'
Source: MEGA

The show was centered around the Walsh Twins and their high school friends as they navigate life.

Aaron Spelling created Beverly Hills, 90210, which followed the Walsh twins, as well as their friends, as they navigated high school and experienced the highs and lows of early adulthood.

The show also starred Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Carol Potter, James Eckhouse, Tiffani Thiessen and the late Joe. E Tata. The show ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000.

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