Jason Sudeikis Says Working on 'Ted Lasso' Saved Him From Thoughts of 'Self-Harm': 'It Helped'

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Jason Sudeikis is opening up about the deeply personal impact of Ted Lasso, revealing that working on the hit Apple TV+ comedy helped him navigate difficult emotions and thoughts of self-harm. During a recent appearance on the "Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso" podcast, the actor reflected on how the series helped him confront feelings he hadn't experienced since his teenage years.

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'Some Form of Self Harm'

Source: MEGA Sudeikis had thoughts about self-harm, which later subsided.

When asked what Ted Lasso had saved him from, Sudeikis gave a candid response: "Some form of self-harm. Flat out." During the podcast, the actor explained that the troubling feelings had resurfaced after years of being absent, dating back to what he described as his "confusing teenage years." The 30 Rock alum also acknowledged the shame that can come with discussing such deeply personal struggles, particularly the feeling that he shouldn't have experienced those thoughts in the first place. "That's probably the rawest, most, maybe embarrassing, but I don't think it's embarrassing," the former Saturday Night Live star admitted.

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The Impact of 'Ted Lasso' on Sudeikis' Emotions

Source: APPLE TV The Apple TV comedy made an impact on Sudeikis' personal life.

Portraying the beloved character Ted Lasso proved to be more than just another acting role for Sudeikis, who revealed that the series helped him navigate some of his darkest moments. The actor, who also co-created the hit comedy, explained that immersing himself in his work provided a sense of purpose and stability during a period of emotional turmoil. "So how did [Ted Lasso] save me? To a certain degree, it helped [and] it carried me as sometimes the work has done in the past," he shared during the podcast. On the show, Ted is known for his unwavering optimism, compassion and determination to treat others with kindness, even when facing personal challenges. Those qualities also resonated with Sudeikis as he worked through his own emotional struggles, adding a deeply personal layer to his portrayal of the fan-favorite coach.

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'Ted Lasso' Focuses on Mental Health

Source: APPLE TV 'Ted Lasso' focuses on mental health.

Since its debut, Ted Lasso has explored the idea that even the most upbeat and optimistic people can struggle with their mental health behind closed doors. Throughout the series, Ted has grappled with panic attacks, the emotional fallout of his divorce and the pain of living apart from his only child. His struggles eventually lead him to seek therapy, offering viewers a more vulnerable side of the typically cheerful coach. In a previous interview, Sudeikis opened up about the show's approach to addressing mental health and why those storylines have always been central to its message. "In regard to the mental health stuff, it was just there," he said. "It’s been there forever, but it’s really come up a lot in just knowing where the characters were headed and how important it is to work on yourself to help your team," Sudeikis added. The Eastbound & Down alum also explained that the creative team wanted to use comedy to spark conversations about mental health while helping reduce the stigma surrounding seeking support.

He Is Open to More 'Ted Lasso'

Source: APPLE TV The actor isn't opposed to returning to the series.