Javier Faroni's Productions Bring a Varied Lineup to Corrientes Avenue and Theaters Across Argentina
Oct. 26 2026, Published 12:31 a.m. ET
Javier Faroni's productions hold a prominent place on the iconic Corrientes Avenue, the heart of Buenos Aires theater, and continue to drive the federalization of theatrical activity through shows that tour Argentina from north to south. With acclaimed productions, major stars and a range of genres, the company brings top-tier theatrical experiences to audiences across the country.
Its lineup brings together internationally successful titles alongside productions that stand out for the quality of their casts and the diversity of their stories. Among them is The Play That Goes Wrong (La función que sale mal), the hilarious comedy of errors in which a theater company attempts to stage a murder mystery while a series of accidents, technical failures and absurd situations turns the performance into chaos. Starring Diego Reinhold, Héctor Díaz, Freddy Villarreal, Dan Breitman, Sofía González Gil, Gonzalo Suárez, Maida Andrenacci and Federico Ottone in its Argentine version, the production is part of a theatrical phenomenon born in London that has conquered stages in more than 30 countries and been seen by millions of people.
Tickets: Plateanet
The lineup also includes The Mousetrap (La ratonera), Agatha Christie's celebrated murder mystery that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats since its London premiere in 1952. Considered one of the most iconic works of the genre, it takes place in a guesthouse cut off by a snowstorm, where a group of characters becomes caught up in a murder investigation. The current Argentine production features Carlos Belloso, Betiana Blum, Ludovico Di Santo, Romina Gaetani, Andrés Gil, Walter Quiroz, Carlos Santamaría and Malena Solda, adapted and directed by Manuel González Gil.
Tickets: Plateanet
Joining these is For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again (Por el placer de volver a verla), a play that combines humor, sensitivity and emotion to explore memory, family bonds and the indelible mark left by the people we love. In its new Argentine version, starring Miguel Ángel Solá and Mercedes Funes, the story offers an intimate journey into the past and a tribute to love and affection, as a writer reconnects with the memory of his mother.
Tickets: Plateanet
Meanwhile, The Secret (El secreto), by acclaimed French playwright Éric Assous and directed by Manuel González Gil, brings together Gerardo Romano, Ana María Picchio, Rodrigo Noya and Gabriela Sari. The comedy blends humor, irony and intrigue to explore the secrets, lies and truths that run through family and romantic relationships. The story begins when a recently retired couple sees their apparent peace disrupted by an unexpected revelation that sets off a series of surprising events. After premiering in Buenos Aires in 2025, the production continued its run in Mar del Plata during the 2026 summer season before returning to Buenos Aires, cementing its place among the standout productions on the national stage. The play received five ACE Award nominations, a recognition that reflects the impact of this production.
Tickets: Plateanet
Visiting Mr. Green (Visitando al Sr. Green), by American playwright Jeff Baron, explores prejudice, loneliness and the possibility of building bonds across generational differences with both humor and depth. This version stars Jorge Suárez and Facundo Arana, directed by Santiago Doria. The play has had more than 600 productions in 52 countries and been translated into 23 languages, and its previous Argentine production won ACE and Clarín awards.
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Tickets: Plateanet
The lineup is rounded out by 8 Women (8 mujeres), Robert Thomas's acclaimed murder-mystery comedy directed by José María Muscari, which returns to Corrientes Avenue with an outstanding cast featuring Marita Ballesteros, Cecilia Dopazo, María Leal, Emilia Mazer, Linda Peretz, Silvia Pérez, Juana Repetto and Mónica Villa. It is a theatrical mystery that blends intrigue, humor and family secrets surrounding a crime.
Tickets: Plateanet
Finally, touring the country is Damned Happiness (Maldita felicidad), a dramatic comedy by Agustina Gatto, adapted and directed by Daniel Veronese and starring Pablo Echarri, Paola Krum, Carlos Portaluppi and Inés Palombo. Built around a dinner that brings together four characters with different ideas about success and well-being, this latest production invites audiences to question what it really means to be happy.
Tickets and tour dates: Maldita felicidad
From great classic whodunits to fast-paced comedies and stories that invite reflection, the lineup brings together different styles, generations and sensibilities. It combines established titles, leading names and internationally renowned works, reaffirming Javier Faroni's commitment to bringing theater to diverse audiences in Buenos Aires and throughout the rest of the country.