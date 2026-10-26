Javier Faroni's Productions Bring a Varied Lineup to Corrientes Avenue and Theaters Across Argentina

Javier Faroni's productions hold a prominent place on the iconic Corrientes Avenue, the heart of Buenos Aires theater, and continue to drive the federalization of theatrical activity through shows that tour Argentina from north to south. With acclaimed productions, major stars and a range of genres, the company brings top-tier theatrical experiences to audiences across the country.

Its lineup brings together internationally successful titles alongside productions that stand out for the quality of their casts and the diversity of their stories. Among them is The Play That Goes Wrong (La función que sale mal), the hilarious comedy of errors in which a theater company attempts to stage a murder mystery while a series of accidents, technical failures and absurd situations turns the performance into chaos. Starring Diego Reinhold, Héctor Díaz, Freddy Villarreal, Dan Breitman, Sofía González Gil, Gonzalo Suárez, Maida Andrenacci and Federico Ottone in its Argentine version, the production is part of a theatrical phenomenon born in London that has conquered stages in more than 30 countries and been seen by millions of people.

Tickets: Plateanet

The lineup also includes The Mousetrap (La ratonera), Agatha Christie's celebrated murder mystery that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats since its London premiere in 1952. Considered one of the most iconic works of the genre, it takes place in a guesthouse cut off by a snowstorm, where a group of characters becomes caught up in a murder investigation. The current Argentine production features Carlos Belloso, Betiana Blum, Ludovico Di Santo, Romina Gaetani, Andrés Gil, Walter Quiroz, Carlos Santamaría and Malena Solda, adapted and directed by Manuel González Gil.