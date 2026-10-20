Jay-Z to Announce Himself as 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show Lead: Report

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Jay-Z could be preparing to take the Super Bowl halftime stage for the first time, with a new report claiming he has selected himself to headline the 2027 show in Inglewood, Calif., on February 14. According to Puck, multiple sources have identified the rapper as the choice for Super Bowl LXI, an unexpected development given his role in selecting the event's performers through Roc Nation. An official announcement is still pending.

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Jay-Z Reportedly Chooses Himself Over Other Contenders

Source: MEGA The rapper reportedly chose himself as the lead performer.

According to Puck journalist Dave Brooks, discussions about the event have been underway for weeks, with Jay-Z reportedly emerging as the preferred choice. Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were also reportedly considered for the coveted slot, while Harry Styles was among the other stars linked to the show. The report suggests the "Empire State of Mind" rapper ultimately stood out from the other potential performers. However, neither Jay-Z nor the NFL has publicly confirmed his involvement. According to reports, an official announcement could come during his upcoming concerts at SoFi Stadium on October 23 and 24. The venue is also set to host the Super Bowl in February.

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Roc Nation Partnership Puts Him in an Unusual Position

Source: MEGA Jay-Z's company partnered with the league earlier.

The "Dead Presidents II" rapper has maintained close ties with the NFL since 2019, when his entertainment company, Roc Nation, partnered with the league to help oversee its music and entertainment programming, including the selection of halftime show performers. The partnership was later extended for another five years, allowing Roc Nation to continue its involvement in the NFL's entertainment programming and social justice initiatives. If Jay-Z is confirmed as the halftime show headliner, it would mark an interesting twist in his relationship with the league. The "Run This Town" hitmaker would go from helping select the show's performers to taking center stage himself.

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Beyoncé Could Join Him

Source: MEGA The couple might appear together in the show.

The latest report has also sparked speculation about whether Jay-Z's wife, Beyoncé, could make a surprise appearance alongside him. If the "Crazy in Love" singer joins her husband onstage, it could make for a memorable Super Bowl halftime show moment. Of course, Beyoncé is no stranger to the event. She previously headlined the halftime show in 2013 and returned in 2016 to perform alongside Bruno Mars during Coldplay's headlining set.

Why The 2027 Show Could Mark a Major Career Moment

Source: MEGA Jay-Z's reported performance could serve as a major career highlight.