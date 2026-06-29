J.D. Vance Accused of Abandoning His 'Principles' to Get Into Office as VP's Resurfaced 2023 Tweet Declares 'No Human Is Illegal'

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Did J.D. Vance change his political views to better align with Donald Trump and the MAGA base? Despite expressing conservative opinions and defending ICE raids, the vice president shared a message about supporting illegal immigrants in a resurfaced 2023 tweet.

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What Did J.D. Vance Tweet in 2023?

Source: @jdvance/x Social media was divided as to whether J.D. Vance's tweet was sarcastic.

"In This House We Believe Black Lives Matter, No Human is Illegal, Prigozhin is a Liberal Reformer Love is Love," Vance wrote in June 2025. In a follow-up message he said, "Update your signs."

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Social Media Reacts

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was accused of making an 'insane pivot' to get elected.

Social media users criticized the father-of-three for his seemingly drastic change. "Back when Vance wasn't a professional grifter," one person wrote, while another noted, "Nobody, I mean nobody, will stand by their principle once they become a politician." "I think someone groomed him into being that weirdo he is now," a third individual penned. "He was cute back then when he wasn't a piece of s---." "People forgetting the insane pivot he made to get in office," added a fourth.

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Was J.D. Vance's Message Sarcastic?

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance tweeted 'No Human is Illegal' in 2023.

On the other hand, some insisted Vance was being sarcastic when he made the initial tweet. "He wasn't saying it seriously, read the replies," one person expressed, while another wrote, "the concept of saying all of these things sarcastically and then believing your a good person who deserves to be in charge of a country." "I’m pretty sure this is a joke," someone else said.

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance has defended ICE separating families.

As OK! has reported, the VP has staunchly defended Trump's decision to deport immigrants who came to America illegally, even though there have been two deaths in the process and kids separated from their parents. In January he defended the viral incident in which ICE was accused of using Liam Conejo Ramos as "bait" to detain his immigrant father. "It’s traumatic for the kids. I can recognize that, and I can recognize that we’ve got to support these kids while, on the other hand, saying that just because you’re a parent doesn’t mean that you get complete immunity from law enforcement," he expressed.

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Source: @theview/youtube J.D. Vance supported ICE on 'The View.'