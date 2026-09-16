J.D. Vance Begs Republican Voters to 'Give Us Another Chance' Ahead of Midterms: Watch
Sept. 16 2026, Published 6:21 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance's message to voters ahead of the midterms, after two years of Republicans holding all three branches of government, is: "Give us another chance."
During his appearance on the September 15 "All In" podcast, Vance made the eye-opening remark, "Don't give power back to the people who caused the problems we're fixing. Give us another chance! Give us a couple more years to work on the amazing things we've been doing for the past two years."
Vance Was Trying to Hype Up the Trump Administration's Record
Republicans have dire prospects headed into a midterm election season, where they are expected to lose the House and have a decent chance of losing the Senate. Much of their woes stem from Americans rejecting their handling of the economy, the war in Iran and President Donald Trump.
But the 42-year-old vice president appeared to slip up when he asked for "another chance," as he was in the midst of attempting to tout what he viewed as the administration's successes. He hyped up the Trump administration securing tax cuts on Social Security and tips, as well as their "amazing success with the border and immigration," before saying his party deserved a second chance.
The Gaffe Was Roasted on Social Media
The apparent verbal gaffe was clipped and quickly spread among Vance's critics on social media.
"No greater pitch than having complete governmental power for two years and then going “Okay, yes, we’ve f----- everything up, but give us more time!” quipped comedian Mike Drucker.
"When things are going really well," another user added sarcastically.
"Full control of the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court. 'Give us another chance,'" added a third.
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Vance Said Democrats Were 'Crazy'
Vance's plea was part of a two-pronged pitch to voters. His second pitch was that Democrats are too "crazy" to govern.
"Even if you don't agree with us on every issue, the other party is consumed by craziness!" he said. "They're consumed by people who want to steal everything, who want to give the country over to illegal aliens and criminals, they actively brag about it!"
"Put them in the mental hospital!" he cried. "Do not put them in Congress."
Republicans Are Drowning in Polls
Vance's pitch comes as Republicans face brutal polling numbers on several key issues.
Per a Reuters poll published on September 14, taken just after the Republican "Trump-a-palooza" midterm convention, Trump has a -27 approval rating and scored an atrocious -38 on the economy. He also scored a -15 on immigration, a -50 on cost of living, -14 on crime, -31 on foreign policy, -48 on inflation and -34 on Iran.
The same poll found Democrats more favored on economic issues, while Republicans were more trusted on immigration and crime.
Vance had a -19 approval rating in the poll.