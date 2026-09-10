J.D. Vance Grilled on Trump’s $5,000 'Dividend' Promise as Bret Baier Raises Bribery Concerns

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Vice President J.D. Vance was given the task of explaining President Donald Trump's remarkable promise to give every American $5,000 if Republicans retain the House and Senate in the November midterms. Trump made the pledge during his speech on night one of "Trump-a-palooza," a midterm convention he organized in an effort to juice Republicans' midterm hopes.

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Bret Baier to JD Vance: Trump's $5,000 dividend would cost $1.3 trillion. People are saying Trump is trying to bribe voters. pic.twitter.com/dpIctu9kIb — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 10, 2026 Source: @factpostnews/x Bret Baier asked J.D. Vance about Donald Trump's plan to give Americans money.

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Bret Baier Puts Vance on the Spot

Source: MEGA Trump's plan immediately drew the attention of critics.

The plan immediately raised ethical, legal and financial concerns. If it came to fruition, it would cost the U.S. $1.3 trillion. It is also been called a naked attempt to purchase votes, which is illegal. Fox News' Bret Baier put Trump's 42-year-old veep on the spot, demanding he answer for the suggestion. “I can hear the critics’ heads exploding," said the 56-year-old anchor. "They’re saying out loud, I guarantee you, ‘the president is bribing voters to vote for Republicans to take over the House, and then he’s bankrupting the country because the deficit and debt is huge and inflation would come back if this comes into play.’ So how do you answer those criticisms?”

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Vance Tried to Put a Positive Spin on the Promise

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance tried to insist the plan wasn't 'controversial.'

Vance attempted to spin the pledge by saying it would be funded by all the extra revenue the U.S. is supposedly getting from Trump's tariffs. “Well, I say first of all, what the president’s talking about is fundamentally a dividend for American workers," he said. "We’re taking in an extraordinary amount of revenue because the president of the United States is actually standing up to both foreign companies, but also foreign countries who’ve been taking advantage of America’s workers for pretty much my entire life." Prices have gone up on a variety of imported goods throughout the Trump administration because of tariffs and the war in Iran. "What the president’s just saying is, ‘If you keep it going to the American people, if you keep us in power and allow us to continue to do these things, then you’re going to share in some of the benefit of this incredible wealth that we’re creating in the United States of America,'" Vance continued. "I don't think that's a controversial idea." The U.S. is currently $40 trillion in debt.

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GOP Candidates Now Have to Explain the Plan

Source: MEGA No details were provided on how the U.S. would pay for the plan.

The pledge didn't inspire optimism among Republicans, as GOP candidates in tight races will now have to answer how the U.S. will pay for the exorbitant "dividend" when there's been no details provided by the White House. Trevor Francis, former RNC comms director, told The Daily Beast that there is a “lack of a unifying message from other Republicans about the dividend and how it will be paid for.” "Voters won’t take this promise seriously unless it is amplified by Republican candidates and officeholders who are actually on the ballot and whose votes would be needed to make it a reality,” he continued.

Trump Has Promised Free Money Before

Source: MEGA Trump promised free money in 2025, but it never materialized.