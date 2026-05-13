'Jealous' Pedro Pascal Begs Stephen Colbert to Kiss Him After 'Late Show' Host's Smooch With Julia-Louis Dreyfus

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Things got steamy on the Tuesday, May 12, episode of The Late Show when host Stephen Colbert kissed Pedro Pascal after The Mandalorian actor demanded equal treatment following Julia Louis-Dreyfus' smooch with the comedian earlier in the show. “Glad to have you back,” Colbert began. “People may not know this…”

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Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Pedro Pascal begged Stephen Colbert for a kiss on 'The Late Show.'

Pascal refused to move forward with the interview, however, tapping his finger to his lips and forcing to Colbert obliged with a kiss. “I got jealous!” Pascal said. “What? No need – anytime,” Colbert responded, with his hands out. “These lips will soon be free.”

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Jimmy Fallon Also Shared a Smooch With Stephen Colbert This Week

Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon joined other late-night hosts on 'The Late Show' on Monday, May 11.

The stars are getting sentimental with Colbert in the run up to his final episode, which is set for May 21, after CBS announced its cancelation. Pascal is also not the first man Colbert has kissed on TV. Jimmy Fallon locked lips with Colbert on Monday, May 11, after other late-night hosts including Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver and Seth Meyers played a game. Colbert asked them, “Have you guys ever made out with a guest on camera?”

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Stephen Colbert’s Kiss List Includes Sally Field, Helen Mi ren, More

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Source: CBS Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert kissed during 'The Late Show' appearance.

Colbert looked at Fallon, who asked, “Why would you look at me like this?” and Colbert replied, “’Cause I think you’ve made out with guests on camera.” Fallon shot back, “No, I think you just want to make out with me.” Next, Colbert kissed Fallon. Shocked, Fallon said, “Wow. Did not see it going there.” Colbert admitted he has also kissed Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Alison Janney, Jeff Daniels and Andrew Garfield. “Jane Fonda – we did not make out, but she stuck her tongue in my ear,” Colbert recalled.

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Julia Louis-Dreyfus Got in on the Trend

Source: CBS Julia Louis-Dreyfus led Stephen Colbert to kiss her during the Tuesday, May 12, episode of 'The Late Show.'

By Tuesday, Louis-Dreyfus suggested she wanted to join his kiss list. “No one’s watching,” she said. “It’s just between us.” Colbert responded, “What harm is there?” Louis-Dreyfus shot back, “None. What could possibly go wrong?” as the audience laughed. Then, they locked lips to the delight of a cheering audience. “Well, the interview is going great so far,” Colbert said afterwards. “Why don’t we do another take?”

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Why is 'Late Show' With Stephen Colbert Being Canceled?

Source: MEGA David Letterman hosted 'The Late Show' prior to Stephen Colbert.