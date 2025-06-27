Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Marry in 'Low-Key' Italian Wedding as Celebs Flock to Star-Studded Event
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are officially husband and wife!
The lovebirds tied the knot on Friday, June 27, in Venice, Italy. According to an insider, their ceremony was laid-back despite it being a multimillion-dollar event.
“It’s really beautiful and low-key, not over the top at all,” the source dished to a news outlet.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Star-Studded Wedding
An estimated 200 A-list guests were invited to the couple’s nuptials, including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and many more.
Ahead of exchanging their vows, their famous attendees enjoyed days of celebrations, from a welcome dinner at the Madonna dell’Orto church to a foam party on Bezos’ $500 million yacht, Koru.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Request Donations Instead of Wedding Gifts
As one of the wealthiest couples in the world, Bezos and Sánchez asked their guests to donate to foundations they hold close to their hearts instead of buying them wedding gifts.
“We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: Please, no gifts,” they wrote in their wedding invitations. “Instead, we’re making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice.”
The couple listed three places of interest for their guests to donate to, all of which would help to fund the city of Venice.
“Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard the city’s irreplaceable cultural heritage, to CORILA to restore the lagoon habitats that protect Venice’s future, and to Venice International University to support research and education for sustainable solutions,” their invitations continued.
Bezos and Sánchez also noted that by donating funds to the Floating City, it would provide the opportunity for even more star-studded events in the famed location.
“This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories,” the couple added to their invitations. “Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come.”
Lauren Sánchez to Take Jeff Bezos' Last Name
In an interview from 2023, after the Amazon founder proposed to the former news anchor, Sánchez revealed she will absolutely be taking her husband’s last name.
“Uh, yes, 100 percent,” she told the outlet. “I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos.”
As for her immediate reaction to his proposal, Sánchez dished to the publication at the time that she nearly “blacked out” when he opened the ring box.
The billionaire also gushed over the trained helicopter pilot to the outlet, saying that she has an “amazing intuition,” adding, “She sees things that other people don’t see. She’s really very sensitive to other people and what they’re thinking.”