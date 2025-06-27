Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Marry in 'Low-Key' Italian Wedding as Celebs Flock to Star-Studded Event

As one of the wealthiest couples in the world, Bezos and Sánchez asked their guests to donate to foundations they hold close to their hearts instead of buying them wedding gifts.

“We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: Please, no gifts,” they wrote in their wedding invitations. “Instead, we’re making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice.”

The couple listed three places of interest for their guests to donate to, all of which would help to fund the city of Venice.