BREAKING NEWS Jeff Bezos' Mother Jackie Bezos Dies at 78 in Miami After 'Quiet Final Chapter' Source: MEGA Jackie Bezos, the mother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, died Thursday, August 14, at the age of 78 following a 'quiet final chapter.' Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 14 2025, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

Jackie Bezos, the mother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, died Thursday, August 14, at the age of 78. “A quiet final chapter to a life that taught all of us, friends and family alike, the true meaning of grit and determination, kindness and service to others,” the Bezos Scholars Program confirmed in a statement. “Jackie's life of service was second only to her passion for family and gathering. As a grandmother Jackie found immense joy in watching her family grow.”

Jackie Bezos Battled Lewy Body Dementia

Source: MEGA Jackie Bezos was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia.

“She passed down not only traditions and stories, but also her values - kindness, resilience, and the importance of togetherness,” the message concluded. Jackie had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a progressive neurological disorder, in 2020, that she “battled with the same dignity and courage that shaped every aspect of her life.”

Jackie Bezos is Survived by Her Husband Mike Bezos

Source: MEGA Jackie Bezos is survived by her husband Mike Bezos.

“Jackie is survived by her devoted husband, Mike, children Jeff (Lauren), Christine (Steve), Mark (Lisa), eleven grandchildren and one great granchild,” the statement concluded. “Although Jackie may be gone from our sight, her love remains with us always — a bright shining light that will never fade. She will be missed beyond words.” The post was reshared by Jeff’s wife, Lauren Sanchez, who added a breaking emoji as a caption.

Tributes Poured in for Jackie Bezos

Source: MEGA Tributes poured in for Jackie Bezos.

Tributes quickly poured in from those who had shared memories and worked with Jackie. “I’m so honored I got to work with Jackie on the Bezos Scholars program and stay in touch with her and Mike. The Universe is a better place for having had her in it,” a colleague wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, another user added, “Your legacy of service, education and love will continue to live on ❤️ thank you for inspiring us to try our hardest and create a positive impact for the communities around us. you will be truly missed.”

Jackie's Second Husband Adopted Son Jeff Bezos

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos was adopted by his mother's second husband, Mike Bezos.