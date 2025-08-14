or
Jeff Bezos' Mother Jackie Bezos Dies at 78 in Miami After 'Quiet Final Chapter'

Photo of Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Jackie Bezos, the mother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, died Thursday, August 14, at the age of 78 following a 'quiet final chapter.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

Jackie Bezos, the mother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, died Thursday, August 14, at the age of 78.

“A quiet final chapter to a life that taught all of us, friends and family alike, the true meaning of grit and determination, kindness and service to others,” the Bezos Scholars Program confirmed in a statement. “Jackie's life of service was second only to her passion for family and gathering. As a grandmother Jackie found immense joy in watching her family grow.”

Jackie Bezos Battled Lewy Body Dementia

Photo of Jackie Bezos was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia.
Source: MEGA

Jackie Bezos was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia.

“She passed down not only traditions and stories, but also her values - kindness, resilience, and the importance of togetherness,” the message concluded.

Jackie had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a progressive neurological disorder, in 2020, that she “battled with the same dignity and courage that shaped every aspect of her life.”

Jackie Bezos is Survived by Her Husband Mike Bezos

Photo of Jackie Bezos is survived by her husband Mike Bezos.
Source: MEGA

Jackie Bezos is survived by her husband Mike Bezos.

“Jackie is survived by her devoted husband, Mike, children Jeff (Lauren), Christine (Steve), Mark (Lisa), eleven grandchildren and one great granchild,” the statement concluded. “Although Jackie may be gone from our sight, her love remains with us always — a bright shining light that will never fade. She will be missed beyond words.”

The post was reshared by Jeff’s wife, Lauren Sanchez, who added a breaking emoji as a caption.

Jeff Bezos

Tributes Poured in for Jackie Bezos

Photo of Tributes poured in for Jackie Bezos.
Source: MEGA

Tributes poured in for Jackie Bezos.

Tributes quickly poured in from those who had shared memories and worked with Jackie.

“I’m so honored I got to work with Jackie on the Bezos Scholars program and stay in touch with her and Mike. The Universe is a better place for having had her in it,” a colleague wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, another user added, “Your legacy of service, education and love will continue to live on ❤️ thank you for inspiring us to try our hardest and create a positive impact for the communities around us. you will be truly missed.”

Jackie's Second Husband Adopted Son Jeff Bezos

Photo of Jeff Bezos was adopted by his mother's second husband, Mike Bezos.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos was adopted by his mother's second husband, Mike Bezos.

“Jackie saw something in me that helped me believe more in myself. Her single mother story resembled my moms,” a third quipped. “She truly changed my life. Since I met her, I have carried her love, joy, compassion, and belief like a sacred flame in my heart. I will continue to do so now with renewed humility, adoration, and spirit.”

Jackie welcomed Jeff with her first husband, Ted Jorgensen, in 1964. After their split, she married Miguel “Mike” Bezos in 1968, who later adopted Jeff.

