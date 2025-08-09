or
Jeff Bezos Is 'Obsessed' With the Idea of Wife Lauren Sánchez Being the Next Bond Girl: She's 'His Muse'

photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Source: mega

Could Lauren Sánchez be the next Bond girl?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 9 2025, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

Jeff Bezos is about to make his wife, Lauren Sánchez, a star!

Insiders recently revealed Bezos’ plans to launch his wife into a prominent acting role in the James Bond reboot, claiming the billionaire is fixed on seeing her in the film.

“He’s obsessed,” a Hollywood insider dished to a news outlet. “This isn’t just fantasy casting — Jeff wants her on screen, period.”

'She's Jeff's Muse'

photo of Jeff Bezos acquired MGM in 2022 for $8.5 billion
Source: mega

Jeff Bezos acquired MGM in 2022 for $8.5 billion.

In 2022, Bezos acquired MGM. Included in the deal is the studio’s extensive film and television catalog, featuring franchises like James Bond and Rocky.

Another source noted how the former journalist is “not an actress,” but with Bezos now in charge of MGM, he’s able to have input on the studio’s dealings.

“But she’s Jeff’s muse, and when you spend $8 billion, you get what you want,” the second insider added.

Jeff Bezos Asks the Public Who They Want as the Next James Bond

photo of Daniel Craig will not be returning to his role as 007 in the 'James Bond' reboot
Source: mega

Daniel Craig will not be returning to his role as 007 in the 'James Bond' reboot.

The reboot entitled Bond 26 will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight. Lead actor Daniel Craig will not be returning to his role as 007, leading Bezos to actively seek a suitable actor for the famed role.

Who’d you pick as the next Bond?” the Amazon founder tweeted in February, leading to a widespread debate.

Jeff Bezos

Henry Cavill Among the Names of Favored Actors to Play James Bond

photo of Henry Cavill is favored by 'James Bond' fans to take over the 007 role
Source: mega

Henry Cavill is favored by 'James Bond' fans to take over the 007 role.

“I’m gonna say Henry Cavill, but we all know you don’t have the balls to put a white British actor in that role,” suggested an X user.

Theo James is the obvious correct choice. He’s the right age. He’s British (weird I have to qualify that). And he proved he has the acting chops and ability to do classic sophisticated, and stoic yet charming personality of Bond. Also… he should be affordable,” said another.

“Seems general consensus is Henry Cavill, but tbh he feels too predictable. Daniel Craig had something different to him… very much Bond, but unique. Might be a hot take, but Tom Hardy could be a unique but authentic Bond,” added a third.

'Don't Turn This Series Into Woke Garbage'

photo of Some critics fear that Jeff Bezos will use his political agenda when casting the lead role for the 'James Bond' reboot
Source: mega

Some critics fear that Jeff Bezos will use his political agenda when casting the lead role for the 'James Bond' reboot.

Many others voiced their concerns over Bezos turning the franchise into a “woke” failure, claiming he would ruin the James Bond legacy by casting an undeserving star solely based on a political agenda.

“Please don’t turn this series into woke garbage,” wrote one.

“I love watching James Bond, and so do many others. If you introduce anything woke to it, then you’re setting it up for failure,” said another.

