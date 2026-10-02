Jeff Lewis Confronts Millionaire Andy Cohen Over 'Cheap' Babysitter Payments

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Jeff Lewis questioned Andy Cohen's decision to pay his babysitter $30 an hour after learning what the Bravo star gave the young woman to watch his two children. "That sounds cheap to me," Lewis told Cohen during the September 28 episode of Andy Cohen Live. "Especially from someone with your money!"

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Cohen Explained What He Paid

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen revealed the babysitter was watching his son, Ben, and daughter, Lucy.

The exchange began after Cohen revealed that a 23-year-old babysitter had recently looked after his children, 7-year-old Ben and 4-year-old Lucy. The Watch What Happens Live host traced the arrangement to a family connection and explained how the young woman came to take the job. "A good friend of mine's daughter — an old friend, my oldest friend — his daughter just moved to New York," Cohen explained. "He goes, 'She needs babysitting money. She needs jobs.'" The two had not discussed a specific rate beforehand. Cohen later asked the sitter to send him her Venmo information and settled on $30 an hour. Lewis quickly questioned the amount. "She was there for two hours, and you gave her 60 bucks? Did that even cover the cab?" the Flipping Out alum asked.

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The Babysitter Stayed Longer

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen adjusted the total payment to $70, but Jeff Lewis insisted he would have paid $100.

Cohen then clarified that the payment was higher than Lewis initially assumed. "She was there for two hours and fifteen minutes, so I gave her $70," the father-of-two explained. That still did not satisfy the interior designer, who indicated he would have spent more for the same arrangement. "I probably would've given her $100 for two hours [and] two kids," Lewis countered.

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Lewis Pays More for One Child

Source: MEGA Jeff Lewis justified his criticism by revealing he pays $37 an hour just for his one daughter.

The difference became clearer when Lewis revealed what he pays for his own childcare. The television personality said his babysitter receives $37 an hour to watch his 9-year-old daughter, Monroe, whom he shares with his ex Gage Edward.

Cohen Defended the Rate

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen later admitted that radio backlash made him feel like a cheapskate, prompting him to research local rates.