or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > jeff probst
OK LogoREALITY TV

Will Jeff Probst Bid Farewell to 'Survivor' After Season 50? Inside the Theories

Photo of Jeff Probst
Source: MEGA

As 'Survivor' nears Season 50, will Jeff Probst say goodbye?

By:

May 25 2025, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In the lead-up to the monumental Survivor 50, fans are buzzing: will beloved host Jeff Probst hang up his buff after 25 years at the helm?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeff Probst
Source: @SurvivorOnCBS/Youtube

Jeff Probst has hosted 'Survivor' since 2000.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Jeff Probst Ready to Retire After 'Survivor 50'?

Probst isn’t packing his bags just yet! He’s adamant about sticking around as long as the show remains "fun."

During a December 2023 chat on the "On Fire" podcast, he confidently stated, "I have no intention of wanting to stop so long as the show continues to be fun and the people applying continue to be interesting. I still love Survivor very much. I think that’s pretty clear."

Article continues below advertisement

It’s All About the Crew!

Probst's commitment isn't just about him.

He revealed, "The biggest thing for me is keeping our team together."

He values his colleagues, calling them the "whole enchilada."

"This show is made by a giant group, and we're all in it together, and I would not want to do the show with another team," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Jeff Probst and Survivor Crew
Source: @jeffprobst/ Instagram

Jeff Probst shared that as long as his team stays, so will he.

Article continues below advertisement

From Host to Executive Producer: The Evolution of Jeff Probst

MORE ON:
jeff probst

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Since stepping into the role of host in 2000, Probst leveled up to executive producer status in 2010. Not only is he the voice of Survivor, but he's also been hands-on in every aspect of production, shaping the series we all know and love.

Article continues below advertisement

Fan Reactions: Craving Change?

The buzz isn't all positive — some fans are advocating for a "shake-up" in light of Survivor 48's disappointing season. "Survivor needs a reboot without Jeff Probst," one critic lamented on X. "He's lost the point after so many years. It's okay – It happens, and he was great! But this is getting untenable."

Others echoed this sentiment, insisting that only a retirement from Probst could revive the show. "Maybe they'll surprise us by changing it up after 50 though," one Reddit user mused.

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Survivor 48 cast, including Bianca Roses, Mitch Guerra, Cedrek McFadden, Saiounia Hughley, and Chrissy Sarnowsky
Source: @SurvivorOnCBS/Youtube

Many viewers are calling 'Survivor 48' the most disappointing season to date.

Article continues below advertisement

Contestants Speak Out!

Not all of Probst's decisions have sat well with contestants, notably after he prompted them to chant "fried chicken and waffles" during a reward challenge in Season 48.

Contestant Mary Zheng lamented on X, "Y'all have to know how much my soul died when we were forced to sing the chicken and waffles song."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mary Zheng
Source: @maryzheng_/Instagram

'Survivor 48' contestant Mary Zheng said it crushed her soul to sing the chicken and waffles song.

But Probst dismissed concerns about the bizarre moment.

On his podcast, he proclaimed, "I think this is a really fun example of where the game is right now in terms of the playfulness of the players with each other and with me."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.