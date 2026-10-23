or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoPolitics

Jeffrey Epstein Says Donald Trump Referred to Himself as 'White Trash' While Flying to Florida With French Woman

Split image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein recalled Trump referring to himself as 'white trash.'

Oct. 23 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

One of the last anecdotes Jeffrey Epstein told was a story about how President Donald Trump called himself "white trash," one of the disgraced financier's prison mates claimed.

William Mersey, who ran an escort website and served jail time with Epstein, revealed the wild story to TMZ for a documentary on the disgraced pedophile.

Article continues below advertisement

'Me Without Money'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Epstein refused to land in Atlantic City for Trump.
Source: MEGA

Epstein allegedly refused to land in Atlantic City so Trump could show off his casino to a woman.

According to Mersey, now a writer, he asked Epstein in the days before he committed suicide if the financier had a story that was "emblematic of the essence" of Trump.

Per Mersey, Epstein lit up and told a tale involving himself, Trump and a French woman flying from New York to Florida. On the way, Trump suggested stopping in Atlantic City so that he could show off one of his casinos.

However, Epstein declined, replying, "I'm not landing in Atlantic City, it's all white trash down there."

When the French woman asked what "white trash" meant, Trump allegedly said, "It's me without money."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Friendship With Epstein Is Well Documented

Photo of Trump was friends with Epstein in the 90s and early 2000s.
Source: MEGA

Trump was friends with Epstein in the '90s and early 2000s.

The story is one of many examples of Trump's extensive and publicly documented friendship with Epstein.

Trump knew Epstein through the late eighties and early 2000s, and is on record praising the financier as a "terrific guy" and "a lot of fun."

Though Trump's name appears extensively through the Epstein files, the president is not implicated in any of Epstein's crimes. He has denied knowing of Epstein's lifestyle and said he broke off contact with him long before he was first arrested in the late 2000s on solicitation charges.

"I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him," Trump said in 2019. "I had a falling out with him a long time ago."

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mersey Told the Story Before

Photo of Mersey said Epstein also had a saucy story about Bill Clinton.
Source: MEGA

Mersey said Epstein also had a saucy story about Bill Clinton.

Mersey has told the story before. In 2020, the year after Epstein died from a suicide in prison, Mersey spoke to author Barry Levine and recounted the tale.

In that conversation, Mersey also recalled what Epstein said about former President Bill Clinton.

Per Mersey, Epstein "volunteered how Clinton's days as a lothario were a thing of the past." Mersey added, "He told me 'he can't do anything like that now because he's had a couple of heart surgeries.'"

Trump Broke Off His Friendship With Epstein in the Mid-2000s

Photo of The White House did not deny Mersey's story.
Source: MEGA

The White House did not deny Mersey's story.

Records show that Trump flew on Epstein's plane several times in the '90s, though Trump denied ever flying on the plane in a Truth Social post in 2024.

Mersey's story is unverified, but was not denied by the White House. The White House repeated its defense that Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago in the mid-2000s for being a "creep."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.