Jeffrey Epstein Says Donald Trump Referred to Himself as 'White Trash' While Flying to Florida With French Woman

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One of the last anecdotes Jeffrey Epstein told was a story about how President Donald Trump called himself "white trash," one of the disgraced financier's prison mates claimed. William Mersey, who ran an escort website and served jail time with Epstein, revealed the wild story to TMZ for a documentary on the disgraced pedophile.

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'Me Without Money'

Source: MEGA Epstein allegedly refused to land in Atlantic City so Trump could show off his casino to a woman.

According to Mersey, now a writer, he asked Epstein in the days before he committed suicide if the financier had a story that was "emblematic of the essence" of Trump. Per Mersey, Epstein lit up and told a tale involving himself, Trump and a French woman flying from New York to Florida. On the way, Trump suggested stopping in Atlantic City so that he could show off one of his casinos. However, Epstein declined, replying, "I'm not landing in Atlantic City, it's all white trash down there." When the French woman asked what "white trash" meant, Trump allegedly said, "It's me without money."

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Trump's Friendship With Epstein Is Well Documented

Source: MEGA Trump was friends with Epstein in the '90s and early 2000s.

The story is one of many examples of Trump's extensive and publicly documented friendship with Epstein. Trump knew Epstein through the late eighties and early 2000s, and is on record praising the financier as a "terrific guy" and "a lot of fun." Though Trump's name appears extensively through the Epstein files, the president is not implicated in any of Epstein's crimes. He has denied knowing of Epstein's lifestyle and said he broke off contact with him long before he was first arrested in the late 2000s on solicitation charges. "I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him," Trump said in 2019. "I had a falling out with him a long time ago."

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Mersey Told the Story Before

Source: MEGA Mersey said Epstein also had a saucy story about Bill Clinton.

Mersey has told the story before. In 2020, the year after Epstein died from a suicide in prison, Mersey spoke to author Barry Levine and recounted the tale. In that conversation, Mersey also recalled what Epstein said about former President Bill Clinton. Per Mersey, Epstein "volunteered how Clinton's days as a lothario were a thing of the past." Mersey added, "He told me 'he can't do anything like that now because he's had a couple of heart surgeries.'"

Trump Broke Off His Friendship With Epstein in the Mid-2000s

Source: MEGA The White House did not deny Mersey's story.