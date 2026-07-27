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Jeffrey Epstein's 'Favorite' Girlfriend, Allegedly the Last Person He Spoke to, Quietly Worked as NYC Dentist Years After His Death

image of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Karyna Shuliak quietly worked as a New York City dentist years after the disgraced financier's death.

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July 27 2026, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

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One of Jeffrey Epstein's closest companions quietly returned to everyday life years after his 2019 death.

Karyna Shuliak, who dated Epstein for eight years and was reportedly the last person he called before he died, recently worked as a dentist in New York City before her past came to light.

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Patients Didn't Know About Her Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

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image of One former patient said she was 'so upset' after discovering her dentist had been romantically linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

One former patient said she was 'so upset' after discovering her dentist had been romantically linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The New York Times, at least one patient had no idea her dentist had been romantically involved with the convicted s-- offender until she recognized Shuliak's photo in documents related to Epstein.

"I was so upset," patient Yoonhae Kim told the newspaper. "I just couldn't believe it. Of all the things that happened to me, I didn't win the lottery. I met Epstein's girlfriend."

Kim reportedly visited Shuliak for appointments in December 2025 and February 2026 before learning of her identity.

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Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Opened Doors for Her Career

image of According to reports, Jeffrey Epstein allegedly used his influence to help Karyna Shuliak pursue her dream of becoming a dentist.
Source: mega

According to reports, Jeffrey Epstein allegedly used his influence to help Karyna Shuliak pursue her dream of becoming a dentist.

Shuliak moved to New York from Belarus in 2011 to continue her dental education and eventually met Epstein through one of his victims, according to records cited by the outlet.

While she initially resisted accepting his help, she later allowed him to support her educational goals after he allegedly treated her to lavish outings.

After Shuliak was denied admission to Columbia University's dental school, Epstein reportedly enlisted his longtime dentist, Dr. Thomas J. Magnani, to help.

Federal records released by the Department of Justice allege Magnani and Columbia administrator Dr. James Fine shared details about the admissions exam before she took it.

Epstein also reportedly offered to make a multimillion-dollar donation to the university, though The New York Times reported his eventual contribution totaled roughly $210,000.

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She Received Jeffrey Epstein's Final Phone Call

image of Jeffrey Epstein reportedly made his final phone call to girlfriend Karyna Shuliak before he was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly made his final phone call to Karyna Shuliak before he was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019.

Shuliak remained close to Epstein until his death in August 2019.

Epstein once referred to Shuliak as his "favorite" and frequently told her he loved her, per the outlet.

According to her attorney, Maurice Secarz, she was the final person Epstein called before he was found dead in his jail cell.

Secarz told The New York Times that Epstein advised Shuliak to find another place to stay and urged her "to be strong." His death was officially ruled a suicide.

She Returned to Dentistry Years Later

image of The dentist quietly treated patients in Brooklyn before her connection to Jeffrey Epstein became public knowledge.
Source: mega

The dentist quietly treated patients in Brooklyn before her connection to Jeffrey Epstein became public knowledge.

In 2023, Shuliak returned to Columbia to complete a postdoctoral dental program required for New York licensure.

She graduated in 2025, obtained her state dental license several months later and accepted a part-time position at a Brooklyn, N.Y., practice.

According to The New York Times, Shuliak's final day at the office was February 12.

Her attorney declined to say whether she has since accepted another dental position.

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