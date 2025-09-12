or
Jeffrey Epstein's Leaked Emails Reveal He Told Ghislaine Maxwell to 'Remove' Donald Trump's Name From a 'Power List'

photo of Donald Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

18,000 emails from Jeffrey Epstein's Yahoo account have been leaked.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s Yahoo account were obtained and publicized on Thursday, September 11. Within the 18,000 emails, the convicted pedophile told his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell to “remove” Donald Trump’s name from a “power list.”

Separate from the infamously mysterious Epstein files, the power list held the names of high-profile individuals, including politicians, financiers and powerful figures.

'Remove Trump'

photo of Jeffrey Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell to 'remove' Donald Trump's name from a 'power list'
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell to 'remove' Donald Trump's name from a 'power list.'

On September 14, 2006, Maxwell wrote, “Plse review list and add or remove peeps.” She attached a list of 51 names for Epstein to look over and decide who would be added or removed.

When he responded to Maxwell, Epstein told her in two words: “Remove trump.”

The reason for the list has not yet been identified, as the email did not include a context in the subject line, nor did it provide additional clues about its purpose.

'You Have to Assume They Went to Donald Trump'

photo of Donald Trump's name was mentioned 'three minor' times in the 18,000 leaked emails
Source: mega

Donald Trump's name was mentioned 'three minor' times in the 18,000 leaked emails.

The email requesting the removal of Trump’s name was sent two months after Epstein was charged in Florida for the solicitation of a prostitute. One year later, on August 23, 2007, when allegations of Epstein’s involvement with minors were spearheaded, Maxwell sent him an email about who may have disclosed information about the financier’s dealings with underage girls. Again, Trump’s name was mentioned.

“You have to assume they went to donald trump,” Maxwell wrote to Epstein without confirming who “they” are.

Bloomberg, who obtained the leaked emails, reported that the president’s name was included “three minor” times in the whole cache.

Was Donald Trump an FBI Informant?

photo of Mike Johnson claimed Donald Trump was an informant, leading Karoline Leavitt to say that was false
Source: mega

Mike Johnson claimed Donald Trump was an informant, leading Karoline Leavitt to say that was false.

Earlier this September, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson spoke with CNN’s Manu Raju at the Capitol, where he said that Trump “was an FBI informant” in the Epstein case.

Following his shocking statement, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a September 9 press briefing that Johnson’s allegation was false. “I can affirm that is not true,” Leavitt said. “I think the Speaker was referring to the fact that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago property for reasons the president has already discussed.”

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship

photo of Donald Trump referred to Jeffrey Epstein as a 'terrific guy' in 2002
Source: mega

Donald Trump referred to Jeffrey Epstein as a 'terrific guy' in 2002.

Despite Trump’s efforts to minimize the reality of his friendship with Epstein, he is on record in a 2002 interview stating that the disgraced financier is a “terrific guy.”

Epstein also spoke highly of Trump before he was found hanging in his jail cell in August 2019 and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In 2017, Epstein spoke with biographer Michael Wolff, who recorded their conversation. During this, Epstein told Wolff, “I was Donald’s closest friend for 10 years.”

