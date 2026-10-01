Jeffrey Epstein Said 'I May Have Screwed Myself' After Revealing 'Dangerous' Information About Donald Trump 1 Month Before His Arrest
Oct. 1 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein said he feared releasing compromising photos of Donald Trump because he "didn't have a death wish," according to noted Trump biographer Michael Wolff.
Wolff spoke about the disgraced predator's connection to the president in a recent episode of "Inside Trump's Head."
'I Don't Have a Death Wish'
The 73-year-old writer recalled conversations he'd had with Epstein while the financier before his 2019 suicide.
In a post on his Substack published prior to the "Inside Trump's Head" episode, Wolff wrote, "I tried to encourage and then to push Epstein to talk publicly about Trump, including to release photographs he had of Trump with the young women in constant attendance at Epstein's house."
In retelling, Wolff said Epstein replied, "I may be a p-------, but I don't have a death wish."
"I know Donald Trump, and he will do anything," Epstein allegedly continued to Wolff. "He is more shameless than any politician, more dedicated to getting attention than any other human being."
Wolff Said Epstein Felt He Was 'Screwed' When Trump Took Office
Wolff, who has spoken of Epstein's fear of Trump before, published some of his conversations with Epstein in his 2019 book, Siege.
"He was full of basically dangerous information about this man who he thought would become president, who then did become president," Wolff recalled.
After Epstein read Siege, Wolff revealed he called him and said, "I think that might have been a mistake on my part to say all that. I might have screwed myself."
One month later, Epstein was arrested and subsequently committed suicide in prison.
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Wolff Believes Epstein Killed Himself
Wolff brought up questions surrounding Epstein's 2019 arrest, noting the Justice Department had a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein.
He pondered, "The choices are either Trump has ordered the Justice Department to arrest Epstein or the Southern District investigating Donald Trump has arrested Epstein, breaking the non-prosecution agreement in an effort to get him to testify against Donald Trump."
But Wolff stopped short of playing into conspiracy theories that Epstein was secretly murdered in prison.
"He could very well have seen, 'There is no exit for me,'" Wolff added. "That to me is easier to explain than the idea that he would have been murdered. But we're in a dark place."
Trump Has Tried to Bury Epstein Story
Trump has been attempting to bury his connection to Epstein for years.
The president is widely mentioned in the files, but has not been incriminated by their contents.
Trump complained that the Epstein files were a "hoax," and subsequently pressured GOP congresswomen to flip their support for releasing them to the public.
Wolff has said that Epstein was scared on a political and personal level of Trump winning office in 2016.
Wolff recalled during a 2017 interview with Epstein that Epstein told him "the most inappropriate person to be the president of the United States was probably Donald Trump."
"I couldn’t help but feel that there was a level of personal fear there," Wolff recalled. "I was always startled how afraid he seemed about Trump. And I've spoken to several other people who knew Epstein well. They make the same point. And I know that Epstein would emphasize how he believed Trump was capable of doing anything. He had no scruples."