Politics Jeffrey Epstein Said 'I May Have Screwed Myself' After Revealing 'Dangerous' Information About Donald Trump 1 Month Before His Arrest Source: MEGA Michael Wolff says Epstein was afraid to dump Donald Trump dirt. Adam Downer Oct. 1 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jeffrey Epstein said he feared releasing compromising photos of Donald Trump because he "didn't have a death wish," according to noted Trump biographer Michael Wolff. Wolff spoke about the disgraced predator's connection to the president in a recent episode of "Inside Trump's Head."

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'I Don't Have a Death Wish'

Source: MEGA Epstein said he feared publishing compromising Trump information.

The 73-year-old writer recalled conversations he'd had with Epstein while the financier before his 2019 suicide. In a post on his Substack published prior to the "Inside Trump's Head" episode, Wolff wrote, "I tried to encourage and then to push Epstein to talk publicly about Trump, including to release photographs he had of Trump with the young women in constant attendance at Epstein's house." In retelling, Wolff said Epstein replied, "I may be a p-------, but I don't have a death wish." "I know Donald Trump, and he will do anything," Epstein allegedly continued to Wolff. "He is more shameless than any politician, more dedicated to getting attention than any other human being."

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Wolff Said Epstein Felt He Was 'Screwed' When Trump Took Office

Source: MEGA Wolff said Epstein felt 'screwed' after the release of 'Siege.'

Wolff, who has spoken of Epstein's fear of Trump before, published some of his conversations with Epstein in his 2019 book, Siege. "He was full of basically dangerous information about this man who he thought would become president, who then did become president," Wolff recalled. After Epstein read Siege, Wolff revealed he called him and said, "I think that might have been a mistake on my part to say all that. I might have screwed myself." One month later, Epstein was arrested and subsequently committed suicide in prison.

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Wolff Believes Epstein Killed Himself

Source: MEGA Wolff argued Epstein saw 'no exit' in prison.

Wolff brought up questions surrounding Epstein's 2019 arrest, noting the Justice Department had a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein. He pondered, "The choices are either Trump has ordered the Justice Department to arrest Epstein or the Southern District investigating Donald Trump has arrested Epstein, breaking the non-prosecution agreement in an effort to get him to testify against Donald Trump." But Wolff stopped short of playing into conspiracy theories that Epstein was secretly murdered in prison. "He could very well have seen, 'There is no exit for me,'" Wolff added. "That to me is easier to explain than the idea that he would have been murdered. But we're in a dark place."

Trump Has Tried to Bury Epstein Story

Source: MEGA Trump tried to bury the Epstein story for years.