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Jeffrey Epstein Used Sham 'Science Foundation' to Continue Abusing Women in Jail, Bombshell Report Claims: 'Playhouse for a Predator'

image of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly used a sham 'Science Foundation' office to continue meeting with associates and abusing women in jail.

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June 29 2026, Updated 1:29 p.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein allegedly turned a bogus nonprofit into the ultimate get-out-of-jail card.

A bombshell report claims the disgraced financier used a fake "Science Foundation" office to continue meeting with powerful associates and abusing young women while serving his 2008 jail sentence.

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Fake Foundation, Real Freedom

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image of Newly released photos reportedly show the lavish office Epstein used during his controversial work-release program.
Source: mega

Newly released photos reportedly show the lavish office Jeffrey Epstein used during his controversial work-release program.

According to The Telegraph, Epstein secured work-release privileges by claiming he needed to operate the Florida Science Foundation, a nonprofit he said had existed for 15 years to fund scientific research.

But records reviewed by the outlet allegedly show the organization was created just months before he entered jail.

Instead of functioning as a legitimate workplace, the nearly 4,000-square-foot office reportedly featured plush couches, a large kitchen, high-end electronics and luxury décor.

Newly released photographs also show what appeared to be an upscale executive suite, where Epstein spent up to 12 hours a day while serving what critics had already condemned as a lenient sentence.

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'Playhouse for a Predator'

image of A victim named Roza claimed she was lured to the U.S. with promises of a modeling career before allegedly being abused while working at Epstein's office.
Source: mega

A victim named Roza claimed she was lured to the U.S. with promises of a modeling career before allegedly being abused while working at Jeffrey Epstein's office.

Multiple women have alleged the office became a place where Epstein continued sexually abusing victims while technically incarcerated.

Roza, who told Congress in May about her experience, said she was recruited to America with promises of a modeling career before being offered work at the office, where she alleged Epstein abused her.

Another alleged victim claimed the Florida Science Foundation served as "a cover" for Epstein's abuse.

FBI records describe another woman alleging she was brought to the office during his jail sentence, where Epstein allegedly had women massage him while topless inside a room containing a futon.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who has represented numerous Epstein survivors, called the office "a playhouse for a predator" rather than a legitimate business.

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Luxury Deliveries and Powerful Visitors

image of Federal officials allegedly believed the Florida Science Foundation 'exists only to employ Epstein' during his sentence.
Source: mega

Federal officials allegedly believed the Florida Science Foundation 'exists only to employ Epstein' during his sentence.

The report also alleges Epstein used the office to maintain the comforts of his lavish lifestyle despite being behind bars.

Documents reportedly show luxury leather samples, an iPod, a desktop computer from his New York mansion and magazine subscriptions were all delivered to the office.

The suite also allegedly welcomed high-profile visitors, including Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, while Lord Mandelson reportedly Skyped with Epstein there during his sentence.

Federal officials reportedly questioned the arrangement from the beginning.

In one email obtained by The Telegraph, a prosecutor reacted: "Work release? What the h--- is that?"

Another official wrote that Epstein was "eating a lovely lunch" and working for a company that "exists only to employ Epstein."

Questions That Still Remain

image of Police said 'no inappropriate or criminal activity' was involved at the work-release program after a 2021 investigation.
Source: mega

Police said 'no inappropriate or criminal activity' was involved at the work-release program after a 2021 investigation.

Despite prosecutors raising concerns that the Florida Science Foundation appeared to be a sham created solely for Epstein's benefit, he continued using the office for months before transitioning to house arrest.

"There are many questions which must be asked, but at this point too few answers have been provided," Allred said. "We want justice for the survivors and for the public."

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office has maintained that a 2021 investigation found "no inappropriate or criminal activity" involved in Epstein's work-release program.

However, the agency later discontinued the program following an independent review.

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