Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Tried to Contract an STD in Hopes of 'Killing' Disgraced Financier and Stopping His Abuse

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A woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein as a minor is speaking out for the first time about the horrifying ordeal she endured and the desperate lengths she went to to make it stop. Roza Gilles told CNN's MJ Lee she "ran around New York City as a child trying to get an STD to kill a pedophile."

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How She Ended Up in Jeffrey Epstein's Orbit

Source: @OutFrontCNN/X Roza Gilles was hired as his secretary and assaulted soon after, while another woman undressed her as he watched.

Gilles said her connection to Epstein began through a modeling agency tied to the financier, which sent her to his West Palm Beach, Fla., mansion for a photoshoot, and later led to a secretary job at his Florida Science Foundation. She said the abuse began soon after. "I froze," Gilles recalled to CNN, describing the moment another woman entered the room. "And [another] woman comes over and starts unbuttoning my blouse. She takes it off, then she takes off my bra, and then she walks out," she added.

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An Epstein survivor who has never spoken out publicly is revealing new details about the abuse she suffered. She tells @mj_lee she thought killing Epstein was the only way to stop him: “I ran around New York City as a child trying to get an STD to kill a pedophile.” pic.twitter.com/FOueXg1OTr — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) July 21, 2026 Source: @OutFrontCNN/X Roza Gilles claimed Jeffrey Epstein was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor during her first alleged assault.

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'He Had No Remorse'

Source: mega The survivor said the convicted s-- offender had 'no remorse.'

Gilles claimed she didn't realize until years later that Epstein was wearing an ankle monitor during that first alleged assault — a condition of his work-release sentence after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor. "He didn't stop what he was doing while convicted. He was doing the same thing," she told CNN. Reflecting on the toll it took, she said, "He had no remorse. The things he was doing to me hurt me so much, and left the biggest scar, and I will never — I will never be able to move on from this, no matter how hard I try."

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'Nobody Would Care'

Source: mega Roza Gilles thought she'd be killed if she ever told anyone what was happening to her.

Gilles said she remembered thinking she was "going to die" if she ever came forward with her allegations. That fear only deepened after she witnessed a man she believed was a sheriff's deputy having a friendly conversation with Epstein at his home before leaving without arresting him. "After I saw that sheriff, I understood that no matter what you do, this man is never going to be arrested," she explained. "This man will never be stopped, and regardless of whether you scream and shout from the top of the universe, nobody would care."

'That Wasn't My Job to Stop Him'

Source: mega Roza Gilles tried to contract an STD to 'kill' Jeffrey Epstein.